Japan's Nikkei rises on bets for robust earnings, less hawkish Fed

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose above the key 27,000 level on Monday, buoyed by speculation of a slightly less hawkish Federal Reserve, and as a weak yen boosted the outlook for earnings.

The Nikkei ended the morning session up 0.99% at 27,156.95. Of the benchmark's 225 components, 167 rose versus 56 that fell, with two flat.

The broader Topix rose 0.84% to 1,897.70.

Chip-related companies outperformed, tracking the performance in U.S. peers, with Tokyo Electron adding 2.81% and Advantest advancing 4.21%.

U.S. stock futures pointed 0.3% higher, after the S&P 500 posted a 2.4% jump on Friday, when San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said it's time to start talking about a slower pace of rate hikes.

Meanwhile, earnings season is picking up pace, with nearly 100 companies reporting domestically on Thursday and about double that on Friday.

"Earnings results will support stock prices," said Kenji Abe, an equity strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Earnings are likely to top forecasts because of the reopening of the economy and the yen's depreciation," Abe said, adding that a push to a one-month high above 27,400 for the Nikkei is "quite possible" this week.

The yen has been volatile following two bouts of sudden, massive appreciation in two days, with traders suspecting intervention by Japanese officials.

At the same time, the Japanese government is attempting to harness the weak yen with a recent loosening of pandemic travel restrictions on foreign visitors.

The currency last traded at 148.93 yen per dollar, after reaching a fresh 32-year trough at 151.94 on Friday.

"I think most Japanese equity investors feel at this level (for dollar-yen), Japanese corporate earnings are likely to be robust," Daiwa's Abe said.

"So even if the Bank of Japan intervenes in the market and the yen appreciates a bit against the dollar, I don't that would negatively affect the sentiment of equity investors." (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)