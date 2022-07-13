Japan's Nikkei buoyed by chips, airlines but drag from energy caps gain

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Wednesday, lifted by chip-related stocks and airlines, but gains were capped by a big drop in energy shares as crude oil fell amid worries about the global economy.

The Nikkei share average added 0.33% to 26,423.11 as of the midday break, after sliding 1.77% in the previous session, its worst day in a month.

Of the benchmark's 225 component stocks, 166 gained versus 53 fell, with six flat.

The broader Topix rose 0.23%, clawing back some of Tuesday's 1.64% decline.

However, worries lingered about the global growth outlook amid heightened uncertainty over Europe's energy crisis and China's renewed struggle to control COVID-19 outbreaks with its draconian zero-COVID policies.

The market's immediate focus is U.S. consumer price data due later Wednesday, which will show how effective Federal Reserve tightening has been so far, and potentially how much more may be needed.

"There's a feeling that the Nikkei has gotten cheap, but with so much uncertainty about the global economic outlook, it's very difficult to buy stocks aggressively," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

Worries about demand sent crude oil down further from $100 on Wednesday, making energy the Nikkei's worst performing sector, sliding 1.5%.

Petrochemical company JGC Holdings was the biggest decliner on the benchmark index, tumbling 3.56%.

At the other end, chipmaking-equipment maker Tokyo Electron was up 0.89%, enough to be the biggest points gainer, contributing 15.5 points to the Nikkei's rise.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Philadephia SE Semiconductor Index gained 0.18%, even as software companies dragged the Nasdaq down 0.97%.

Strong gains for American Airlines on a revised forecast for second-quarter revenue put wind under Japanese peers ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines, which rallied 1.55% and 1.84%, respectively.

SoftBank Group jumped 1.8% as sources said it was in talks Abu Dhabi's soverign wealth fund for the sale of Fortress Investment Group.

Automakers rose, with the yen hovering near a 24-year low to the dollar, boosting the value of overseas sales. Toyota added 0.76%, Nissan rose 0.47%, while Honda jumped 2.67%.

Toho was the biggest percentage gainer, climbing 6.95% after the movie producer posted a big rise in profits on some big hits, including a new Ultraman picture. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)