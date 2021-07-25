Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

  • Yuto Horigome of Japan reacts after skating during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Yuto Horigome of Japan reacts after skating during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Nyjah Huston of the United States reacts after his skate during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Nyjah Huston of the United States reacts after his skate during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Nyjah Huston of the United States competes during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Nyjah Huston of the United States competes during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Nyjah Huston, of the United States, competes in men's street skateboarding during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Nyjah Huston, of the United States, competes in men's street skateboarding during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Aurelien Giraud, of France, competes in men's street skateboarding during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Aurelien Giraud, of France, competes in men's street skateboarding during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Kelvin Hoefler of Brazil tumbles during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Kelvin Hoefler of Brazil tumbles during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Nyjah Huston of the United States competes during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Nyjah Huston of the United States competes during the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
TOKYO (AP) — Yuto Horigome of Japan won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon.

The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who used to sleep with his board when he fell in love with skating as a kid.

U.S. skater Jagger Eaton took bronze, the Arizona native adapting best among the Americans to the extreme heat at the Ariake Urban Sports Park. Blazing sun softened rubber joints on the boards' wheel axles, making them harder to control.

One of skateboarding’s biggest stars, Nyjah Huston from the U.S., fell repeatedly trying to land tricks and placed 7th in the eight-man final.

