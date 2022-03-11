Japan's Fujifilm says to terminate enrollment in Avigan trial for COVID-19

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Friday it was halting enrolment in a Phase III trial of its antiviral pill Avigan for the treatment of COVID-19.

The emergence of Omicron made it difficult to determine the drug's effectiveness in preventing progression to severe symptoms, the company said in a statement. Clinical data of the patients already enrolled in the trial will continue to be analysed, it said.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by David Dolan)

