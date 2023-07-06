Japan's biggest port plans to resume operations on Thursday after cyberattack

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's biggest port, the Port of Nagoya, plans to resume cargo operations on Thursday afternoon after a cyberattack caused a system glitch and stalled operations, the port operator said.

The port in central Japan was hit by a ransomware attack on Tuesday and remains unable to load and unload containers from trailers.

The computer system had fully been recovered by Thursday morning, but that was later than expected and the resumption of terminal operations has been pushed back by half a day, the Nagoya Harbor Transportation Authority said.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Tom Hogue)