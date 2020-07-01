Japan's new auto sales skid 23% y/y in June - industry data

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese new auto sales dropped by nearly a quarter in June from a year earlier as consumers continued to hit the brakes on car purchases in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, industry association data showed on Wednesday.

Total vehicle sales fell 23% in June from the same month a year earlier to 347,371 units, according to data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and an association for dealers of Japan's "kei" mini cars.





