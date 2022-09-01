Japan's 10-year bond yields hit over one-month high

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields hit a more than one-month high on Thursday, tracking its overseas peers higher, while an auction for bonds with the same maturity witnessed weaker demand.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 0.240%, it highest since July 21.

On Wednesday, benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields rose to 3.13%, their highest since June-end, as investors continued to weigh inflationary concerns against fears of a sharp economic slowdown.

In Japan, investors found an outcome of the auction for 10-year notes weak, even as it drew bids worth 4.01 times the amount available. That was higher than a bid cover ratio of 3.02 at the previous auction.

Despite the upward pressure on yields, the Bank of Japan is seen unlikely to change its commitment to maintaining low borrowing costs.

Japan's central bank on Wednesday extended its consecutive bond buying of so-called cheapest-to-deliver 10-year bonds, part of its efforts to keep borrowing costs low.

The widening gap in yields in Japan and the United States prompted the dollar to rise to a 24-year high against the yen in early Asia trade.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 3 basis points to 0.880% and the 30-year and 40-year JGBs did not trade, leaving their yields the same at 1.185% and 1.310%, respectively.

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to -0.080%.

The five-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.015%. (Reporting by Junko Fujita and the Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)