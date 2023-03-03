Japan's 10-year bond yield crosses BOJ policy cap

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield crossed the Bank of Japan's policy ceiling for the first time in a week amid upward pressure from U.S. Treasury yields.

The 10-year government bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.505%, rising above the ceiling for the first time since Feb. 22. The yield had been pinned at the top end of the band.

"U.S. Treasury yields are still under upper pressure and that might have pushed Japan's 10-year yield higher," said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist and fund manager at T&D Asset Management.

Overnight U.S. Treasury yields continued to climb after strong labor data reinforced concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates further to cool the economy.

By 0130 GMT, the five-year government bond yield was flat at 0.195%, while bonds on other tenors have not been traded.

Earlier in the session, the government data showed core consumer inflation in Japan's capital Tokyo slowed in February as the effect of government energy subsidies kicked in, though an index stripping away the effect of fuel hit a fresh three-decade high in a sign of broadening inflationary pressure. (Reporting by Junko Fujita)