Japanese In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Industry 2020-2026 with Analysis on Abbott Labs, Danaher, bioMerieux, Roche Diagnostics and BD

According to the report, Japan's In-vitro Diagnostic Market is projected to reach US$ 4.43 billion by 2026.

As most of the industry growth rate in Japan is hit due to COVID-19, but on the contrary, Japan In-Vitro Diagnostics Market is expected to put an exceptional higher growth rate in 2020 compared to its past years (read the report for Coronavirus impact on IVD industry of Japan).



In-vitro Diagnostics falls under the medical devices segment, which is used by disposable & consumable, and it is also used in many different, different types of medical tones to find multiple bio-samples. In recent years, several developments have happened in the field of In-vitro diagnostics like conventional diagnostics to new generation gene diagnostics. This has become possible with the advent of new technologies, such as genetic testing, chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and molecular diagnostics.



Factors driving the IVD Market in Japan



In Japan, a quarter of its population age 65 years & above and also has the highest proportion of the aging population across the globe. The main problem faced by the Japanese government in recent years is the rise in the number of an aging population, as the cases of aging diseases are multiplying. Accordingly, the Japanese government has given priority to deal with the aging population, and the government is expected to devote an expanded health budget to aging by 2025. This will boost the future of the Japanese In-Vitro Diagnostics Industry by rising prevalence and increased public expenditure.



Apart from that enhanced diagnostic technology, people's awareness and the subsequent growth in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, a rise in the number of private hospitals, and independent testing laboratories are also some of the other factors that contribute to its market growth. Japan's clinical laboratory markets represent one of the largest and fastest-growing markets among the top ten IVD nation markets in the Asia Pacific regions.



In this report, we have provided a complete analysis of 11 segments of the Japan In-vitro Diagnostic market. These segments are as follows Clinical Chemistry, Urine & Feces, Hematology, Tumor Marker, Self Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG), Immunology, Infectious disease, Microbiology, Pathology, Genetic Testing, and Others. In these In vitro diagnostics segments, we have done a comprehensive analysis of each segment due to COVID-19 along with separate growth factors for each segment.



The report describes the scope and breadth of the reimbursement policies along with the full context. It also provides specific guidance and structure about how it operates and how Japanese authorities implement reimbursement policies. It describes how medical devices are categorized in Japan and which class In vitro diagnostic suits. It includes all medical manufacturers that have been in Japan for the past five years applying for reimbursement approval.

