Japanese stocks fall in line with Wall Street losses

By Sam Byford

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street and the rest of Asia, as investors parsed U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes to assess how hawkish the central bank will be in its efforts to tackle inflation.

Japan's Nikkei share average shed 0.91% at the open and was down 0.82% by the end of the morning session at 28,984.56.

The losses erased most of the gains made the previous day, when the Nikkei closed above 29,000 for the first time since January. The index is still up around 4% for the week.

The broader Topix index also fell, losing 0.75%.

"We're not seeing an expansion of the decline, and the market's stability has been confirmed," said a market participant at a domestic asset management firm, characterising the losses as a short-term adjustment and suggesting that the Nikkei may soon test its yearly high of 29,388.16 again.

There were 195 Nikkei constituents that made losses, while 27 gained and three were flat.

Technology stocks fell broadly after the Nasdaq 100 closed down 1.21% overnight.

Z Holdings Corp, which owns Line and Yahoo Japan, lost 1.89%. Sony Group Corp was down 1.17%, and SoftBank Corp slipped 0.26%.

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd made the biggest losses on the Nikkei, falling 2.51%.

Energy and utilities were the only two sectors to see overall gains.

The best performer was Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd, which rose 5.09% to build on a steady advance made since its earnings report on Aug. 5. The glass manufacturer is up nearly 45% this month.

Industrial machinery manufacturer Hitachi Zosen Corp was the other standout, gaining 3.54%. (Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)