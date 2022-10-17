Japanese stocks drop nearly 2% despite tourism boost

By Sam Byford

TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Monday, tracking Wall Street's slump from the previous session, as investors braced for more signals of global recession, although tourism-related shares performed well following the border re-opening last week.

Japan's Nikkei share average plunged well below the 27,000 psychological barrier on opening and stayed there for the entire morning session, trading down 1.43% at 26,703.

The broader Topix index fell 1.12%.

The Nikkei had its biggest percentage gain since March on Friday. "We expect the market to be softer today in reaction to that," Nomura Securities strategist Maki Sawada said in a briefing with reporters, adding that Friday's U.S. consumer sentiment data further drove share prices down.

High-growth stocks weighed down the index the most, with online medical services company M3 Inc dropping 5.13% and SoftBank Group Corp losing 1.77%.

Department stores were some of the best performers in the Nikkei. Shares of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd jumped 4.48%, Takashimaya Co Ltd rose 3.27%, and J.Front Retailing Co Ltd gained 2.14%.

"We think the expectation of a recovery in inbound demand is continuing," Nomura's Sawada said. "On the TV news this weekend you could see footage of foreigners with suitcases buying in bulk, partly due to the weak yen."

Last week, Japan reinstated visa-free travel to dozens of countries, ending some of the world's strictest border controls to slow the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is counting on tourism to help invigorate the economy and reap some benefits from the yen's slide to decades-low.

Marine transportation business Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd , which also operates a travel agency, gained the most on the Nikkei with 4.92%. Shares of peer Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd were up 3.23%.

Railway and airline companies also rose. Topix air transport and sea transport stocks were two of just three sectors to advance on the index.

Of the Nikkei's 225 constituents, 34 gained, 188 fell, and three traded flat. (Reporting by Sam Byford; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)