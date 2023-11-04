Japanese Shiho Kuwaki and Nasa Hataoka atop the leaderboard after three rounds of Japan Classic

Japanese golfer Shiho Kuwaki hits the shot at the 11th hole during the second round of the LPGA's Japan Classic on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at the Taiheiyo Club in Omitama city, Ibaraki prefecture, north central Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)

OMITAMA, Japan (AP) — Japanese golfers Shiho Kuwaki and Nasa Hataoka each shot 6-under 66 on Saturday to sit atop the leadboard with a one-stoke lead after the third round of the LPGA's Japan Classic.

They were both at 20-under 196 for three rounds. The two Japanese were also tied for the lead after the second round.

Japanese Mone Inami was one shot behind after a 65, and fellow Japanese Sora Kamiya was two back, also after a 65 at the Taiheiyo Club in north central Japan.

There is a crowded field near the top with four players just four shots back, and four more just five off the pace. The second group includes American Rose Zhang, who shot a 65 on Saturday.

Defending champion Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland was eight back after a 68.

