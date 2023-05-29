Japanese PM sacks his son over party at official residence

Fumio Kishida employed his son Shotaro as an aide - Avalon

The son of Fumio Kishida, the Japanese prime minister, will resign as his aide after using his father's official residence for a private gathering.

The party was exposed in magazine photos that showed Shotaro Kishida pretending to hold a news conference at the podium where the prime minister usually stands, triggering public outrage.

Mr Kishida told reporters that his son would step down as his secretary from Thursday, saying the change was due to "inappropriate" behaviour at the official residence.

"His behaviour at a public space was inappropriate as someone who is in an official position as political aide. I've decided to replace him for accountability," Mr Kishida said.

Mr Kishida acknowledged that he had briefly greeted the guests but said he did not stay at the dinner party.

He said he severely reprimanded his son for the party, but has failed to quell ongoing criticism from opposition lawmakers and public outrage which have pushed down his support ratings.

Dismissal 'too late'

Seiji Osaka, a senior lawmaker with Japan's largest opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said the dismissal should have come earlier, according to Kyodo news agency.

"This is too late. I suspect (Mr Kishida) appointed someone who is not capable (of being the) prime minister's aide to the post," Mr Osaka was quoted as saying.

The revelations come at an inopportune time for Mr Kishida, who had gained a boost in popularity with the recent G7 summit in Hiroshima.

It was not the first time Mr Kishida's son has come under fire for making use of his official position for private activities.

He was reprimanded for using embassy cars for private sightseeing in Britain and Paris and for buying souvenirs for Cabinet members at a luxury department store in London when he accompanied his father on trips.