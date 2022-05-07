Japanese magician claims golden buzzer from Ant and Dec on Britain’s Got Talent

Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor
·3 min read

Japanese magician Keiichi Iwasaki secured a golden buzzer from Ant and Dec on Britain’s Got Talent with a routine of tricks and illusions which left the audience speechless.

The 49-year-old threw his hands up in the air and shouted in disbelief after the presenting duo ran on-stage to hit the button, which ensures he goes straight through to the live semi-final, and glittering confetti fell from the ceiling.

Iwasaki arrived on-stage with his bicycle and quickly won over the judging panel of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams with his quirky personality.

He then brought Ant and Dec, who he called “Dec and Ant” to the delight of the audience, on-stage at the London Palladium for a series of card tricks.

Dixon then joined him as his routine culminated with him making a ring hover and spin in the air.

“You are the nicest person we have seen and the most magical person we have seen all combined in one,” said Walliams.

Holden told him: “I love it. You are funny, you are quirky, you were very, very charming and your magic was absolutely excellent.”

Cowell added: “My son is going to love you.”

Saturday night’s episode began with The Dots, a harmony trio who performed a cabaret routine with a twist, who convinced the judges that one of them had been drafted in at short notice after a member quit over “creative differences”.

Their supposed new recruit then proceeded to botch the performance, getting a bloody nose and losing her wig and dress, prompting riotous laughter and a standing ovation from the panel.

They received a unanimous yes from the judges before the singer appeared to collapse on stage, prompting Ant and Dec to comically help pull her into the wings.

Immi Davis, an apparently shy nine nine-year-old from Welwyn Garden City, delivered a surprisingly powerful rendition of I Put A Spell On You by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins.

After getting four yeses, Dixon told her: “It’s like you are transformed. You are this cute nine-year-old and then you are like ‘Pow!’ and we were under your spell.”

Cowell was not impressed by entertainer Tommy J, 18, who juggled knives and flaming torches while riding a unicycle, telling him: “You obviously are very talented and you are a nice boy. I just thought nothing was very good.”

However, he still scraped through to the next round.

Elsewhere, eight-year-old schoolgirl Jessica Brodin delivered a variety of animal impressions while reading from her book of poetry, while American strongman JD Anderson, 33, smashed through ice and broke baseball bats.

Last on stage were The Frontline Singers, a choir made up of frontline workers including paramedics and police officers, performing an original song about the coronavirus pandemic.

Their song prompted a tearful response from the audience.

The ITV talent show returned to screens this year for the first time after it was cancelled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ron Howard Officiates Daughter Paige's Wedding and Her Sister Bryce Dallas Howard Is Bridesmaid

    Paige Howard, 37, married actor and artist Tim Abou-Nasr in a ceremony over the weekend which Bryce Dallas Howard called "a truly magical day"

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th

  • Nova Scotia's Custio Clayton faces top contender on path to fight for world title

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. When Custio Clayton and Jaron Ennis square off in an IBF title eliminator bout May 14, they'll compete for a prime position in pro-boxing's talent-rich welterweight division. "Title Eliminator" is boxing jargon for what normal sports call a semifinal, and the winner between Ennis, a blue-chip prospect from Philadelphia, and Clayton, a veteran contender fro

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Invictus Games were 'one of the best things' this flag-bearer ever experienced

    It's been a long time since Junior Gosse joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in Corner Brook as a young infantryman in the reserves, but he's never forgotten his roots. His years of service with the Canadian Forces culminated in a proud moment in April as the retired soldier was flag-bearer for Canada at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Gosse, originally from the town of Massey Drive, recently returned from competing in the international athletic competition for serving and retired sold

  • Masai Ujiri laughs off rumours surrounding Lakers & Nick Nurse

    Masai Ujiri literally laughed at the idea of the Los Angeles Lakers poaching head coach Nick Nurse for their vacant position. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discussed why Nurse fits so well in Toronto.

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Smith posts 30-save shutout, Edmonton Oilers blank L.A. Kings 6-0 in Game 2

    EDMONTON — Mike Smith wanted to atone for a mishandled puck — and he did it in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. The veteran goalie posted a 30-save shutout to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a decisive 6-0 victory over the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. Smith didn't think he played poorly in Game 1 on Monday, but admitted a mishandled puck late in the third period proved fatal as his side dropped a 4-3 decision to the Kings. "I made one bad play and it cost us the game," he

  • Going dark: Oilers take the ice without lights at pre-game skate in L.A.

    LOS ANGELES — The Edmonton Oilers were in the dark when they hit the rink on Friday morning — literally. The team took the ice at Crypto.com Arena a few minutes before their scheduled pre-game skate and took the first few laps in partial darkness before stadium staff turned on the big lights and brought out nets. Crypto.com Arena is home to the L.A. Kings, who Edmonton will face in Game 3 of a first-round playoff series later on Friday. The Oilers weren't particularly troubled by the delay and p

  • Kane has hat trick, Oilers roll to 8-2 rout of Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane picked up his first hat trick in a Stanley Cup playoff game, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman each had two goals, and the Edmonton Oilers dominated the Los Angeles Kings for the second straight game, posting a 8-2 victory in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Friday night. Kane is the 12th different player to score a playoff hat trick with the Oilers and the first since Connor McDavid in 2020. He was part of an Edmonton offense that put up eight goals in

  • ‘The Professor’ David Phelps brings more than a crafty pitch mix to Blue Jays

    David Phelps has been the "perfect veteran" for the Blue Jays.

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Five Things To Know about the NHL playoffs

    Friday night in the Stanley Cup playoffs saw the Leafs abuse Vasilevskiy again, the Oilers drown the Kings in a deluge of goals once again and a modern NHL legend add to his legacy. Here are five things to know as we head into Saturday's post-season action: VASILEVSKIY SHAKY ONCE AGAIN Andrei Vasilevskiy surrendered three goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Friday and went down 2-1 in their first-round series. That now brings his goals-against average in this ser

  • NHL not considering new playoff format: commissioner Gary Bettman

    EDMONTON — Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL has no plans to change its playoff format, regardless of what other leagues are doing. Bettman says the current 16-team structure makes both regular-season and playoff games meaningful. The NBA has moved to include a play-in tournament which gives some teams a last shot at making the post-season and MLB expanded its playoffs last season. The NHL used a play-in tournament in two "bubbles" to finish out the 2019-20 season after it was cut short by

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Spo

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w