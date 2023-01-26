Japanese knotweed: What is it, what does it look like, and how to get rid of it

Japanese knotweed is known to cause structural damage to property and is impossible to remove by hand (Barry Batchelor / PA)

A furniture designer sued the seller of his home after finding Japanese knotweed in his garden

Jonathan Downing was awarded £32,000 in damages after discovering the pesky, invasive plant behind the shed in his garden. The seller was also required to pay legal fees of up to £95,000.

The plant, known as Japanese knotweeds, are known to cause property damage, potentially depreciating the value of the home and even stopping other plants from growing in the garden.

What is Japanese knotweed?

The plants are a type of invasive species notorious for their propensity to spread, causing damage to building structures and costing up to tens of thousands of pounds.

“In winter, the plant dies back to ground level but, by early summer, the bamboo-like stems emerge from rhizomes deep underground to shoot to more than 2.1m (7ft), suppressing all other plant growth,” explains the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

The weeds are almost impossible to remove by hand or eradicate with chemicals.

What damage does Japanese knotweed cause?

The weeds are known to block pipework and going on to clog sumps and drainage pits.

Water pipes and cabling are other underground infrastructures susceptible to damage in its wake.

Japanese knotweed is also known to have major environmental and legal implications.

In fact, specialists from across the UK have documented a huge portfolio, including evidence of major damage which has been caused by Japanese knotweed over the past 25 years.

What kills Japanese knotweed?

A weed killer, which is glyphosate-based, is considered one of the better options for getting rid of the weed.

Glyphosate is a systemic herbicide that takes several applications over up to four seasons to completely eradicate it.

Spraying or injecting the stems with other chemicals which are approved herbicides may also help but, again, the substance needs to be resprayed, taking up to three years to fully treat and kill the weed.

How to spot Japanese knotweed in your garden

According to Warner Goodman, signs you may have Japanese knotweed include:

Zig zag stems

Lush green colour leaves

Shield shaped leaves with a flat base

Bamboo style stems

Red tinged shoots

Found in dense clumps

In July it will sprout clusters of white flowers

Between September and November it will leave brown stems once the leaves have died back.

If you are concerned you may be at risk of Japanese knotweed you can use the Heatmap which shows sightings of the weed in your area highlighting the level of risk using a scale of yellow to red colouring.