Japanese Grand Prix 2024: When is the race, qualifying, past results and where to watch

Formula One returns to Suzuka for the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix - AP/Toru Hanai

The 2024 Formula One season continues with the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. F1’s travelling circus will travel to the Japanese track for the second time in a little over six months, making it a good barometer for how much teams have improved or regressed since the last running of the race in September.

Max Verstappen will again be hot favourite, the nature of the circuit at Suzuka suiting his car’s characteristics. Despite his retirement in Australia he leads the championship standings by four points from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, as his Red Bull team do from Ferrari.

Given that McLaren went so well here in 2023 it will be interesting to see if they can usurp Ferrari as Red Bull’s main challengers in Japan.

What time do practice, qualifying and the race start?

Friday April 5

First practice: 3.30-4.30am BST

Second practice: 7-8am

Saturday April 6

Third practice: 3.30-4.30am

Qualifying: 7am

Sunday April 7

Japanese Grand Prix 2024: 6am

What is the latest news?

Sainz sheds light on his journey from hospital to hero

Carlos Sainz has shed light on how he went from hospital to hero, winning an Australian Grand Prix the Ferrari driver had feared he might miss after emergency appendix surgery two weeks earlier.

The 29-year-old won in Melbourne on Sunday after Red Bull’s triple world champion Max Verstappen suffered a first mechanical retirement in two years.

The victory meant Sainz, also a winner in Singapore last September, remains the only driver outside Red Bull to triumph since 2022 – some feat for a man still without a seat for 2025.

Carlos Sainz missed the Saudi GP but won in Australia two weeks later - Getty Images

The Spaniard, who hands over to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the end of the year, missed the Saudi Grand Prix in Jeddah on March 9 after surgery a day earlier.

“As soon as I got my appendix removed, I went on the internet and started talking with professionals and said, ‘OK, what helps to speed up recovery?’,” he told reporters.

“I started doing all the sort of things that you can do to speed up recovery, the wounds, the scar tissue, what you can help to be faster on that, talking to other athletes, talking to other doctors in Spain, internationally.

“And then I put together a plan with my team. The reason why athletes recover faster is because you can dedicate 24 hours per day for seven days to recovery. And that’s exactly what I did.”

Sainz watched British teenager Oliver Bearman step into his car in Jeddah and drive it to seventh place on an extraordinary F1 debut, and then he got to work.

He had twice daily hour-long sessions in the hyperbaric chamber, breathing pure oxygen at higher pressure, and used an electromagnetic Indiba machine for tissue repair.

Sainz programmed his time spent in bed, walking and eating “the kind of food that you have to recover.”

If he felt stiff and tired by the end of the race at Albert Park, the result exceeded all expectations.

Reuters

Who won last year’s Japanese Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen celebrated another win in 2023 at Suzuka - Reuters/Issei Kato

As with 18 other races out of the 22 from 2023, Max Verstappen was the winner at Suzuka. It was, however, a strong performance from a resurgent McLaren with Lando Norris in second and his Australian team-mate Oscar Piastri in third. Charles Leclerc took fourth for Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton in fifth for Mercedes after a battle with team-mate George Russell.

Japanese Grand Prix circuit length, distance and race distance

First Grand Prix: 1987

Number of laps: 53

Circuit length: 5.807km

Race distance: 307.471km

Race lap record: 1min30.983sec (Lewis Hamilton, 2019)

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix on television and on streaming

As with the past few years, Sky Sports F1 have every single practice session, qualifying and race live this year.

If you do not want to take out a full sky subscription then you can get access to the 2024 F1 season through Now TV which has 12 Sky Sports channels for £26 a month and a six-month minimum term.

If you want to catch extended highlights then Channel 4 is your go-to broadcaster, with their qualifying program on Saturday and their race program on Sunday. You can also sign up to Now TV on a race-by-race or month-by-month basis.

If you are outside of the UK then you can likely subscribe to F1’s own F1TV, which you can do so with a monthly subscription.

What are the current standings?

What are the odds for the winner of the race?

Max Verstappen 1/5

Sergio Perez 12/1

Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz 14/1

Lando Norris 25/1

Oscar Piastri 28/1

George Russell, Lewis Hamilton 40/1

Who are the past winners of the Japanese Grand Prix?

Results since 2000

2023: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2022: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2021/2020: Race not held

2019: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2018: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2017: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2016: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2015: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2014: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2013: Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2012: Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2011: Jenson Button, McLaren

2010: Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2009: Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2008: Fernando Alonso, Renault

2007: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

2006: Fernando Alonso, Renault

2005: Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren

2004: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2003: Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari

2002: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2001: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2000: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari