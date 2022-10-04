Japanese Grand Prix 2022: What time does the F1 race start, what TV channel is it on and what are the odds?

Daniil Kvyat driving the (26) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 Honda on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 11, 2019 in Suzuka, Japan
Max Verstappen's dominance of the 2022 Formula One world championship has seen him take a 104-point championship lead into the final five races of the season.

After failing to secure his second drivers' title in Singapore, he can do so in Japan this weekend as the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka returns to the Formula One calendar for the first time since 2019.

When is it?

The 2022 Japanese Grand Prix takes place from Friday October 7 until Sunday October 9.

What time does it start?

Unlike Singapore, which happened under lights, the Japanese Grand Prix is run in the day so it's an early start for European viewers.

First practice starts at 4am BST on Friday October 7 with second practice at 7am the same day.

Third and final practice is at 4am on Saturday with qualifying at 7am on Saturday.

The Japanese Grand Prix itself begins at 6am on Sunday October 9.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

Sky's first practice coverage starts at 3.30am BST with second practice coverage at 6.45am later the same day.

Sky's qualifying program starts at 6am on Saturday with their race coverage at 4.30am on Sunday.

Channel 4 also have extended highlights coverage this year, with their qualifying show starting at 10.50am on Saturday with their race highlights program at 12.30pm on Sunday.

What do we know about Suzuka?

  • Circuit length: 5.807km

  • First grand prix: 1987

  • Laps: 53

  • Race distance: 307.471km

  • Race lap record: 1.30.983 – Lewis Hamilton, 2019

  • 2019 winner: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

  • Number of corners: 18

  • Overtaking chances: So, so really. The best chance is into the final chicane and then maybe perhaps DRS-assisted onto the pit straight and (maybe) through the final corner. The hairpin is a place for a late lunge and into the fast double-left-hander at Spoon is a place for a really bold move.

What are the latest odds?

  • Max Verstappen 1/2

  • Charles Leclerc 3/1

  • Sergio Perez 10/1

  • Lewis Hamilton 12/1

  • Carlos Sainz 16/1

  • George Russell 20/1

