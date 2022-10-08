Japanese Grand Prix 2022: What time the F1 race starts, weather forecast, and how to watch on TV / Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 08, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan - Getty Images

Max Verstappen's dominance of the 2022 Formula One world championship has seen him take a 104-point championship lead into the final five races of the season.

After failing to secure his second drivers' title in Singapore, he can do so in Japan this weekend as the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka returns to the Formula One calendar for the first time since 2019.

He will need to finish 112 points ahead of his nearest rival – either Ferrari's Charles Leclerc or Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez – heading into the next race in the United States, to claim a second world drivers' championship.

The Dutchman has a good chance of doing just that as he will start on pole for Sunday's Japanese Grand prix.

When is it?

The 2022 Japanese Grand Prix takes place from Friday October 7 until Sunday October 9.

What time does it start?

Unlike Singapore, which happened under lights, the Japanese Grand Prix is run in the day so it's an early start for European viewers. With Friday practice and qualifying done that just leaves the race itself.

Sunday, October 9:

Japanese Grand Prix – 6am

What is the weather forecast for the weekend?

After a pretty sodden Friday, Saturday looks to be largely dry with only a small amount of rain forecast and only very late in the day, after F1 running has finished. For qualifying it will likely be sunny with partial cloud with a high of 22 degrees.

Forecast for the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday is significantly damper. At present it looks likely to be dry until around 2pm local time – which is when the race starts. From around noon onwards there looks to be steady rain, getting heavier, predicted throughout the rest of the day.

Of course, that could well change in the meantime – and the exact time the rain comes exactly is still uncertain – but it looks like there is a reasonable chance for another wet race.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

Sky's qualifying program starts at 6am on Saturday with their race coverage at 4.30am on Sunday.

Channel 4 also have extended highlights coverage this year, with their qualifying show starting at 10.50am on Saturday and their race highlights program at 12.30pm on Sunday.

What were the times after qualifying?

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 29.304secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:29.314 Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1:29.361 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:29.709 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:30.165 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:30.261 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:30.322 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:30.389 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:30.554 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:31.003 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:30.659 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:30.709 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.808 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:30.953 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:31.439 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:31.311 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:31.322 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:31.352 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:31.419 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:31.511

What do we know about Suzuka?

Circuit length: 5.807km

First grand prix: 1987

Laps: 53

Race distance: 307.471km

Race lap record: 1.30.983 – Lewis Hamilton, 2019

2019 winner: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Number of corners: 18

Overtaking chances: So, so really. The best chance is into the final chicane and then maybe perhaps DRS-assisted onto the pit straight and (maybe) through the final corner. The hairpin is a place for a late lunge and into the fast double-left-hander at Spoon is a place for a really bold move.

