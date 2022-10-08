F1 live: Japanese Grand Prix, qualifying – updates and latest times from Suzuka

japanese grand prix 2022 f1 qualifying live suzuka times news / Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 08, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan - Getty Images

Qualifying begins at 7am BST with Max Verstappen fastest in final practice

Max Verstappen can win the title this weekend

Lewis Hamilton: Punish overspending or risk F1's integrity

Some news in the driver market this morning

Pierre Gasly will join Alpine from AlphaTauri for 2023 with Dutchman Nyck de Vries – who made an excellent debut in Monza last month – taking the vacant seat at AlphaTauri. Good for him. It also makes it an all-French line-up at Alpine, as Gasly partners Ocon.

Nyck de Vries of Netherlands, Mercedes Test and Reserve Driver looks on after being announced as a 2023 F1 driver with the Scuderia AlphaTauri team in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 08, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan - Getty Images

Times after final practice

VER 1:30.671 SAI +0.294 LEC +0.309 ALO +0.649 PER +0.843 RUS +0.859 HAM +0.918 NOR +1.076 OCO +1.079 STR +1.167 RIC +1.189 ALB +1.275 BOT +1.300 VET +1.551 MAG +1.619 MSC +1.695 TSU +1.706 ZHO +1.714 LAT +2.197 GAS +2.210

Good morning F1 fans

And what a very early morning it is for those of you in Europe – the earliest start of the calendar in F1 year. We have not been so used to start times quite this early for a few years, what with the Asian races missing in many of the last couple of years due to Coronavirus complications. Still, whatever the time, how great is it that F1 is back at Suzuka? Very, I would say. The track, for my money, is the best on the calendar (though rivalled these days by Spa-Francorchamps, Silverstone and the Circuit of the Americas) and Japan is a place like no other on the calendar.

After a messy and scruffy last weekend in Singapore, the wait continues for Max Verstappen to claim his second championship. It is almost a formality, though I am sure he would rather get it done sooner rather than later, especially for Red Bull in Japan. The engines – although branded Red Bull Power Trains – are in fact Honda power units and before this race weekend it was announced that Honda would deepen their partnership with Red Bull and AlphaTauri, though at the moment that extends to the Honda logo being displayed and a couple of other PR exercises. Still, it seems fair given Honda's involvement and collaboration here.

Anyway, what Verstappen has to do to secure that second drivers' title to is lead the championship by at least 112 points on Sunday evening – either over team-mate Sergio Perez or Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. He currently leads Perez by 106 and Leclerc by 104, so a win would go a long way to getting there. In fact, a win and a fastest lap point guarantees it. In short, though, he has to outscore Perez by six and Leclerc by eight points to take the championship. If Verstappen wins and does not claim the fastest lap point, Leclerc must finish second. If Verstappen wins and Perez finishes second and the Mexican does not claim the fastest lap bonus point then the Dutchman is champion.

What chance does he have? Well, Friday's running was not much use as it was wet. Third practice earlier this morning was dry and Verstappen finished fastest – which is no great surprise. The Red Bull has been the fastest car for most of the season, so he should be there or thereabouts. That said, whilst the forecast for today is dry... it is not the same tomorrow. The likelihood is there will be some rain from the afternoon onwards but at what point in the afternoon we do not know. It could be during the race... it could be after it.

Anyway, qualifying begins in about an hour and I will be here for all of the build-up, latest times and live updates and reaction from it.