Japanese Grand Prix, F1 live – latest updates as restart delayed after red flag

Luke Slater
·15 min read
Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 battle for track position at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 09, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan

06:51 AM

UPDATE: RESTART SUSPENDED

Looks like the rain is now heavier. And that was without about a minute until the restart. Now the teams have to lug all their gear back to their cars and a new 10 minutes' warning will be given. There must have been a much heavier band of rain on the way for them to call that at that point.

06:49 AM

Actually, it is probably the case that Gasly said "remember what's happened"...

...on the radio, referring to Jules Bianchi's crash in 2014.

Race will resume in two minutes. Rolling start, under the SC. 

06:47 AM

Looking at the grid, it is clear why they have to start under the SC

Conditions aren't exactly great in any case but it is significantly wetter on the right – and inside – side of the grid. A few 'rivers' on track, too.

06:45 AM

Wet weather tyre start mandatory

That is always the case when the cars start (or restart) behind the safety car. The drivers are now getting back into their cars in the pit lane.

Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - October 9, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the pit after the race was stopped due to bad weather conditions and the recovery of vehicles
Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - October 9, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the pit after the race was stopped due to bad weather conditions and the recovery of vehicles - Pool via REUTERS

06:41 AM

New message from race control

"There will be more than one lap behind the safety car," it reads. We need two racing laps for any points to be awarded. We have not had that yet. I think this call has been made with the thought that the rain has eased and will ease and that the best way to get the longest actual race possible will be for the cars to clear the track as that happens. I think it's sensible and proactive rather than reactive.

06:39 AM

That incident was obviously after Gasly had removed the advertising hoarding

Or rather his team did.

Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - October 9, 2022 AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly in action during the race with boarding appearing on the ca
Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - October 9, 2022 AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly in action during the race with boarding appearing on the ca - REUTERS

06:37 AM

UPDATE: RACE WILL RESUME IN 15 MINUTES

It will be a rolling start, it seems.

06:34 AM

Onboard footage shows Gasly passing a recovery vehicle on track...

That is not good. And he is understandably incensed on the radio.

God, what is this tractor?! What is this tractor on track? I passed next to it... this is unacceptable. What has happened?! I can't believe this.

He continues.

"I could have f------ killed myself."

Jules Bianchi was critically injured in an accident from which he did not recover after going backwards into a recovery vehicle just like that. And Martin Brundle also had a near miss. Both of those incidents were at this track.

06:28 AM

Gasly was pretty animated in the pit lane on his return

It sounds like there could be have been an issue with him passing a recovery vehicle... in these conditions.

06:26 AM

Watch: Carlos Sainz crashes out on lap one

06:25 AM

Sounds like the red flag came out because of the intensifying rain

Rather than any car retrieval issues, that is. Lewis Hamilton is told that the forecast is looking "pretty grim". A reminder that we need to complete two hours of racing (which is currently paused), maximum, in a period of three hours (which is currently ticking along at 20-odd minutes).

06:23 AM

Here is what Gasly's car looked like with that advertising hoarding underneath it

Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - October 9, 2022 AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly in action during the race
Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - October 9, 2022 AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly in action during the race - REUTERS

06:21 AM

This is a heavier pocket of rain

Visibility was pretty poor on that first lap. Lance Stroll made up eight places on that opening lap! He gets a lot of (some of it fair) stick, but he is a very good driver in these conditions.

06:20 AM

Here's how the start played out

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 battle for track position into turn one at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 09, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 battle for track position into turn one at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 09, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan - Getty Images
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 battle for track position into turn one at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 09, 2022 in Suzuka, Japa - Getty Images
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 battle for track position into turn one at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 09, 2022 in Suzuka, Japa - Getty Images
&nbsp;Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 battle for track position at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 09, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan - Getty Images
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 battle for track position at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 09, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan - Getty Images
Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - October 9, 2022 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen after the start of the race
Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - October 9, 2022 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen after the start of the race REUTERS/Issei Kato - REUTERS

...and then Verstappen held the lead.

06:11 AM

Lap 3 of 53 - Order under the red flag

  1. VER

  2. LEC

  3. PER

  4. OCO

  5. HAM

  6. ALO

  7. RUS

  8. RIC

  9. TSU

  10. MSC

  11. STR

  12. MAG

  13. NOR

  14. BOT

  15. LAT

  16. VET

  17. ZHO

  18. GAS

OUT: ALB, SAI

06:09 AM

Lap 2 of 53 - Rain is getting heavier

Fairly big crash for Sainz, who went into the barriers sideways in fact.Lost it.  Albon didn't have a crash but got stuck in second gear.

The race has now been red flagged...

That means, almost certainly, that everyone will be switch to the wets.

06:08 AM

THE 2022 JAPANESE GRAND PRIX IS GO!

It's an okay start from Verstappen but a better one from Leclerc... Leclerc leads heading into the braking zone at turn one, on the inside but Verstappen goes around the outside and stays there at turn two and retakes the lead! Great skill and driving from both men...

Vettel has spun.... and so has Sainz! And he's gone backwards into the barriers, out of the hairpin... he is out of the race and that will be a full Safety Car.

Gasly has, strangely, picked up some debris – the advertising hoarding from Sainz's crash, I assume, and is driving around with it lodged under his front wing. He will have to come into the pits for that.

Albon has pulled to the side of the track as well and is out of the race.

06:03 AM

Here we go

Will everyone get through the first lap unscathed?

It will be a standing start. 

06:01 AM

Formation lap is go

Verstappen leads them away and everyone is on intermediate tyres... how long will that last? A fair amount of spray... I think the rain is getting heavier. Interesting! Will anyone duck into the pit lane at the end of the formation lap?

05:56 AM

Bottas gets a weather message on the team radio

“Rain intensity will increase to the start of the race”

Still unsure whether this will be a standing start, a rolling start or a safety car start. We will find out shortly, I imagine. I doubt it will be delayed...

05:55 AM

Starting grid

1. VER 2. LEC
3. SAI 4. PER
5. OCO 6. HAM
7. ALO 8. RUS
9. VET 10. NOR
11. RIC 12. BOT
13. TSU 14. ZHO
15. MSC 16. ALB
17. MAG 18. STR
19. LAT

PIT LANE: GAS

05:51 AM

Current constructor standings

  1. Red Bull - 576

  2. Ferrari - 439

  3. Mercedes - 373

  4. McLaren - 129

  5. Alpine - 125

  6. Alfa Romeo - 52

  7. Aston Martin - 37

  8. Haas - 34

  9. AlphaTauri - 34

  10. Williams - 6

05:44 AM

George Russell was worried about the intermediates in these conditions

He said that he did not think they would last very long as the esses at the start of the lap are not that wet and will get torn up quite quickly. Interesting...

05:43 AM

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes looks on from the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 09, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan
05:36 AM

Max Verstappen not best pleased with his practice start in the damp

"What a disaster start man, unbelievable"

He had an awful start in the wet last week in Singapore, too.

05:35 AM

How can Verstappen clinch the title today?

He needs to lead both Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc by at least 112 points once the race is over. That means outscoring Leclerc by eight points and Perez by six. Clearly, if he wins with the fastest lap point that happens, wherever Leclerc finishes.

05:32 AM

Current driver standings - Top 10

Verstappen can win the championship today, with a bit more on that shortly.

  1. VER - 341

  2. LEC - 237

  3. PER - 235

  4. RUS - 203

  5. SAI - 202

  6. HAM - 170

  7. NOR - 100

  8. OCO - 66

  9. ALO - 59

  10. BOT - 46

05:26 AM

Current conditions do not look horrific

I think intermediates would be the correct starting tyre type if the race were to start now.

05:25 AM

Drivers to have won the title at Suzuka

Piquet, Prost, Senna, Hill, Hakkinen, Schumacher and Vettel.

Japanese Grand Prix winner and 1996 world champion Damon Hill (C) celebrates with champagne with Michael Schumacher of Germany (L) and Mika Hakkinen of Finland (R)
Japanese Grand Prix winner and 1996 world champion Damon Hill (C) celebrates with champagne with Michael Schumacher of Germany (L) and Mika Hakkinen of Finland (R) - AFP

Can Verstappen join them today?

05:22 AM

Pit lane is open

Sainz and Russell the first to go on their reconnaissance laps – some on intermediate tyres and some on extreme wet tyres.

I expect we will find out which tyres are more suitable shortly. That said, still a while until lights go out and with every moment that the rain continues, the likelihood of a full wet start (and indeed a rolling start or even a safety car start) increases.

05:19 AM

Latest: Gasly to start from the pit lane

His rear suspension and rear wing specification have been changed after qualifying, which is a parc ferme breach that requires a pit-lane start. I dare say they have geared (not literally) his car towards a wet-weather set-up. He was 17th in any case, so no great loss.

Meanwhile, the rain continues to fall steadily with just over 40 minutes until lights out.

Let's hope for a start on time, with the rain expected to get heavier. If they don't start on time we end up with a Monaco 2022/Spa 2021 situation where they wait for the rain to stop... and then it doesn't... and nothing happens.

05:12 AM

Max Verstappen escaped with a reprimand for this incident with Lando Norris

05:05 AM

Part of the battle in Suzuka at this time of the year is with the daylight

Start local time is at 2pm with sunset at 5.27, but it starts getting quite gloomy a bit before that. In any case, there is a three-hour window with two hours' of racing contained within that. Will there be enough time to get that in? It's hard to say as it obviously depends on how heavy the rain is, how many stoppages there are... and, of course,  how the FIA decide to manage things if the rain is heavy enough to disrupt a start.

04:59 AM

There were a few bits of news yesterday

Notably that Pierre Gasly was moving to Alpine for 2023 alongside Esteban Ocon and that Nyck de Vries, who had a stunning debut for Williams in Italy last month, was taking his place at AlphaTauri for next year.

Seventeenth placed qualifier Pierre Gasly of France and Scuderia AlphaTauri talks to the media in the Paddock during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 08, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan
Seventeenth placed qualifier Pierre Gasly of France and Scuderia AlphaTauri talks to the media in the Paddock during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 08, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan - Getty Images

That leaves just two seats for next year – Haas and Williams. And it sounds almost certainly like Daniel Ricciardo, who leaves McLaren, will not be getting either of them and will spend at least a year outside of F1.

04:51 AM

The umbrellas are going up at Suzuka...

Just a light amount at the moment, but it is expected to be in for most of the afternoon – and likely to get heavier if not exactly heavy.

04:44 AM

Times after qualifying

  1. Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 29.304secs

  2. Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:29.314

  3. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1:29.361

  4. Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:29.709

  5. Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:30.165

  6. Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:30.261

  7. Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:30.322

  8. George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:30.389

  9. Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:30.554

  10. Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:31.003

  11. Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:30.659

  12. Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:30.709

  13. Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.808

  14. Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:30.953

  15. Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:31.439

  16. Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:31.311

  17. Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:31.322

  18. Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:31.352

  19. Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:31.419

  20. Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:31.511

04:40 AM

Good morning F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage, bright and early, for the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka. It's great to have Suzuka and Japan back on the calendar. It is no doubt one of the finest tracks on the calendar and it has been greatly missed. That was certainly the reaction from most of the drivers after qualifying, yesterday, especially Sebastian Vettel, who retires from F1 at the end of the season.

Anyway, onto qualifying. After just one hour of dry running before Q1 began, there was some uncertainty as to what the pecking order might be. Limited relevant running sometimes throws up slightly unusual grids. Sadly, that did not really occur after qualifying with Max Verstappen taking pole position ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Leclerc was just 0.010sec away from pole with Sainz 0.053sec back. It is the eighth time that this has been the top three in qualifying, in various orders.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing waves to the crowd on the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 09, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing waves to the crowd on the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 09, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan - Getty Images

Verstappen faced a nervous wait after qualifying, though, following an incident with Lando Norris that was under investigation. Ahead of their first flying laps in Q1 Norris overtook Verstappen at the fast left-hander 130R. Verstappen did not expect it and did not appear to see the McLaren coming. He tried to light up his rears to get temperature in his tyres, but momentarily lost the rear end and nearly connected with Norris, who had to take evasive action. In the end the stewards awarded him with a reprimand which means he keeps his pole position. But it was a strange moment that could have ended far worse.

Norris said he expected Verstappen to pick up a penalty but Verstappen – and his team principal Christian Horner – said that the Briton broke a "gentlemen's agreement" that the Formula One drivers have to go slowly through the chicane on their out laps, as they build up to their flying laps. Still, no harm no foul in the end, it seems.

Verstappen can take his second drivers' championship today, though he needs to finish 112 points ahead of his nearest rival – either Leclerc or Sergio Perez – in the standings after the race. A win and the fastest lap bonus point would guarantee that, but there are various scenarios which alter the outcome. Either way it looks very likely to be either here or in the United States that he wins the title.

Still, with rain predicted for around the race time, it might be a bit more difficult than that. There are no guarantees in F1. Still, you would expect it more likely, going on form and the balance of probabilities, that it is his rivals who will slip up rather than him. We will have to wait to find out.

The race gets going at 6am BST and I will be here for the build-up, live updates and reaction from all of it.

