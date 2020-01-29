Japanese GP to start an hour earlier in 2020
.
, and the US GP from 1310 to 1410.
The two Friday practice sessions in Japan will start an hour later than last year, with FP1 kicking off at 1100 instead of 1000.
The full list of 2020 start times is as follows:
Grand Prix
Date
FP1
FP2
FP3
Qualifying
Race
Sunset
Australia
13-15 March
12:00-13:30
16:00-17:30
14:00-15:00
17:00-18:00
16:10
19:39
Bahrain
20-22 March
14:00-15:30
18:00-19:30
15:00-16-00
18:00-19:00
18:10
17:46
Vietnam
3-5 April
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
14:10
18:12
China
17-19 April
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
14:10
18:25
Netherlands
1-3 May
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
21:10
Spain
8-10 May
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
20:58
Monaco*
21-24 May
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
20:58
Azerbaijan
5-7 June
13:00-14:30
17:00-18:30
14:00-15:00
17:00-18:00
16:10
20:08
Canada
12-14 June
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
11:00-12:00
14:00-15:00
14:10
20:44
France
26-28 June
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
21:39
Austria
3-5 July
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
20:58
Great Britain
17-19 July
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
21:12
Hungary
31 July-2 August
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
20:15
Belgium
28-30 August
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
20:24
Italy
4-6 September
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
15:10
19:50
Singapore
18-20 September
16:30-18:00
20:30-22:00
18:00-19:00
21:00-22:00
20:10
19:01
Russia
25-27 September
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
14:10
18:08
Japan**
9-11 October
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
13:10
17:24
United States***
23-25 October
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
13:00-14:00
16:00-17:00
14:10
18:50
Mexico
30 October-1 November
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
10:00-11:00
13:00-14:00
13:10
18:02
Brazil
13-15 November
11:00-12:30
15:00-16:30
12:00-13:00
15:00-16:00
14:10
18:29
Abu Dhabi
27-29 November
13:00-14:30
17:00-18:30
14:00-15:00
17:00-18:00
17:10
17:33
*Free practice on Thursday
**Race start schedule will be confirmed in the next few weeks
***Daylight Saving time ends in UK/Europe on Saturday night/Sunday morning