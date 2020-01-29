Japanese GP to start an hour earlier in 2020

.

The two Friday practice sessions in Japan will start an hour later than last year, with FP1 kicking off at 1100 instead of 1000.

The full list of 2020 start times is as follows:

Grand Prix Date FP1 FP2 FP3 Qualifying Race Sunset Australia 13-15 March 12:00-13:30 16:00-17:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 16:10 19:39 Bahrain 20-22 March 14:00-15:30 18:00-19:30 15:00-16-00 18:00-19:00 18:10 17:46 Vietnam 3-5 April 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 18:12 China 17-19 April 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 18:25 Netherlands 1-3 May 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 21:10 Spain 8-10 May 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:58 Monaco* 21-24 May 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:58 Azerbaijan 5-7 June 13:00-14:30 17:00-18:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 16:10 20:08 Canada 12-14 June 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 11:00-12:00 14:00-15:00 14:10 20:44 France 26-28 June 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 21:39 Austria 3-5 July 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:58 Great Britain 17-19 July 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 21:12 Hungary 31 July-2 August 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:15 Belgium 28-30 August 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:24 Italy 4-6 September 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 19:50 Singapore 18-20 September 16:30-18:00 20:30-22:00 18:00-19:00 21:00-22:00 20:10 19:01 Russia 25-27 September 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 18:08 Japan** 9-11 October 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 13:10 17:24 United States*** 23-25 October 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 14:10 18:50 Mexico 30 October-1 November 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 10:00-11:00 13:00-14:00 13:10 18:02 Brazil 13-15 November 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 18:29 Abu Dhabi 27-29 November 13:00-14:30 17:00-18:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 17:10 17:33

*Free practice on Thursday

**Race start schedule will be confirmed in the next few weeks

***Daylight Saving time ends in UK/Europe on Saturday night/Sunday morning