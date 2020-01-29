Japanese GP to start an hour earlier in 2020

, and the US GP from 1310 to 1410.

The two Friday practice sessions in Japan will start an hour later than last year, with FP1 kicking off at 1100 instead of 1000.

The full list of 2020 start times is as follows:

Grand Prix

Date

FP1

FP2

FP3

Qualifying

Race

Sunset

Australia

13-15 March

12:00-13:30

16:00-17:30

14:00-15:00

17:00-18:00

16:10

19:39

Bahrain

20-22 March

14:00-15:30

18:00-19:30

15:00-16-00

18:00-19:00

18:10

17:46

Vietnam

3-5 April

11:00-12:30 

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

14:10

18:12

China

17-19 April

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

14:10

18:25

Netherlands

1-3 May

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

21:10

Spain

8-10 May

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

20:58

Monaco*

21-24 May

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

20:58

Azerbaijan

5-7 June

13:00-14:30

17:00-18:30

14:00-15:00

17:00-18:00

16:10

20:08

Canada

12-14 June

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

11:00-12:00

14:00-15:00

14:10

20:44

France

26-28 June

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

21:39

Austria

3-5 July

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

20:58

Great Britain

17-19 July

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

21:12

Hungary

31 July-2 August

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

20:15

Belgium

28-30 August

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

20:24

Italy

4-6 September

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

19:50

Singapore

18-20 September

16:30-18:00

20:30-22:00

18:00-19:00

21:00-22:00

20:10

19:01

Russia

25-27 September

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

14:10

18:08

Japan**

9-11 October

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

13:10

17:24

United States***

23-25 October

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

14:10

18:50

Mexico

30 October-1 November

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

10:00-11:00

13:00-14:00

13:10

18:02

Brazil

13-15 November

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

14:10

18:29

Abu Dhabi

27-29 November

 

13:00-14:30

17:00-18:30

14:00-15:00

17:00-18:00

17:10

17:33

*Free practice on Thursday
**Race start schedule will be confirmed in the next few weeks
***Daylight Saving time ends in UK/Europe on Saturday night/Sunday morning

