Japanese firms agree to sell payment startup Pring to Google

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese cashless payment technology company Metaps Inc and gas supplier Nippon Gas Co said they agred to sell their shares in payment startup Pring to Alphabet's Google.

Metaps said in a statement that it was selling its 45% stake for 4.9 billion yen ($44.39 million), while Nippon Gas announced separately that it would book a gain of 1.2 billion yen from the deal.

The deal was first reported by the Nikkei financial daily, which said Google was buying the startup for over 20 billion yen.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)