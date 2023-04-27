Japanese firm announces cable factory in Highlands

wind farm

A Japanese company is to build a large factory in the Highlands to make sub-sea high-voltage cables.

Sumitomo Electric manufactures the cables, used to connect hundreds of offshore wind turbines, which are now being planned for Scottish waters and elsewhere in Europe.

The announcement was made on a visit to Japan by Economy Secretary Neil Gray.

The firm's Osaka factory has already manufactured and installed sub-sea links between England and Belgium.

It also carries orders for linking the UK to Ireland and projects in Germany.

The location, scale and the number of jobs required for the Highland plant have not yet been revealed.

It is not clear the level of Scottish government support to attract the investment.

But it said it was working closely with Scottish Development International and Highlands and Islands Enterprise to advance Sumitomo's presence in Scotland.

The energy secretary is currently on a three-day trade mission to develop relationship with companies across the renewables and supply chain sectors, and build new inward investment opportunities.

Mr Gray also met Scotland's first and longest-standing inward investor, Terasaki Electric, to mark its 50th year of investment in Scotland.

Mr Gray said: "Today's announcement from Sumitomo demonstrates the strength of confidence investors have in our vision for a net zero economy.

"The company has a proven track record in high-voltage underground cables which will be invaluable to supporting Scotland's rapidly expanding offshore wind sector.

"The Scottish government will continue to work alongside Scottish Development International and Highlands and Islands Enterprise will continue to work closely with Sumitomo to foster this important partnership."

He said it was clear that there was enormous interest for investment in Scotland's renewables "revolution".

"We have a world-beating pipeline of offshore wind projects and this visit has demonstrated the important role played by Scotland's international network and the value of growing and developing our partnership with our trusted Japanese partners, both old and new," he said.