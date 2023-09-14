Japanese buy most foreign bonds in over 3 years on views Fed near rate peak

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japanese investors bought the most overseas bonds since March 2020 last week, encouraged by the growing view that U.S. yields are near peaks as the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign draws to a close.

Investors bought a net 3.63 trillion yen ($24.68 billion) in foreign long-term debt securities in the week ended Sept. 9, according to data released on Thursday by the nation's finance ministry.

Japanese banks probably bought U.S. long-term Treasuries amid the idea that rate rises are close to over, said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.

The also likely scooped up U.S. two-year notes as yields in the 4.95-5.00% range provide "a good opportunity to dip buy," he said.

A lack of U.S. bond redemptions during the period also swelled the net purchase amount, Omori added.

U.S. two-year yields, which is more sensitive to interest rates, stood at 4.9671% in Asian trading hours on Thursday after popping above 5% several times since early July.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield was at 4.2346%, down from 4.366%, its highest level since November 2007 reached last month.

The U.S. central bank's next policy decision is due Sept. 20, with markets all but certain of another pause in hikes. .

Although odds for a quarter-point bump by year-end are close to 40%, traders expect the Fed to cut rates by the middle of next year, with a quarter-point reduction from the current level fully priced by June. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Varun H K)