Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip

  • Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano attend a news conference ahead of the expedition to the ISS, in Star City
    1/5

    Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip

    Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano attend a news conference ahead of the expedition to the ISS, in Star City
  • Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano attend a training session ahead of the expedition to the ISS, in Star City
    2/5

    Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip

    Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano attend a training session ahead of the expedition to the ISS, in Star City
  • Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano attend a training session ahead of the expedition to the ISS, in Star City
    3/5

    Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip

    Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano attend a training session ahead of the expedition to the ISS, in Star City
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Space flight participant Yusaku Maezawa attends a training session ahead of the expedition to the ISS, in Star City
    4/5

    Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip

    Space flight participant Yusaku Maezawa attends a training session ahead of the expedition to the ISS, in Star City
  • Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano attend a training session ahead of the expedition to the ISS, in Star City
    5/5

    Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip

    Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano attend a training session ahead of the expedition to the ISS, in Star City
Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano attend a news conference ahead of the expedition to the ISS, in Star City
Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano attend a training session ahead of the expedition to the ISS, in Star City
Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano attend a training session ahead of the expedition to the ISS, in Star City
Space flight participant Yusaku Maezawa attends a training session ahead of the expedition to the ISS, in Star City
Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano attend a training session ahead of the expedition to the ISS, in Star City
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - For Japanese fashion magnate Yusaku Maezawa, training in zero gravity ahead of his planned trip to space later this year was not always easy.

"I've been alive for 45 years and have not experienced anything like that. I felt awkward at first," he said via a translator at a news conference, where he appeared alongside his assistant and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

"I couldn't control the movement of my arms and legs. But when I got used to it a little bit, it was very pleasant," he added at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center outside Moscow.

Misurkin will accompany the space tourist during a 12-day-long trip on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, which is expected to start on Dec. 8.

Maezawa plans to become the first Japanese space tourist to visit the International Space Station.

He said he was having to train for months before the flight, and that he did not feel fear or anxiety so far.

"Our inspiration is growing," he said.

(Reporting by Mikhail Antonov, writing by Maria Tsvetkova)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories