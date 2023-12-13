Japanese artist calls out Beyonce over robotic look in 'Renaissance' tour

[Source]

Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama has called out Beyonce for her visuals in her “Renaissance” tour, raising speculations that he is accusing the singer of ripping off his work.

What he’s saying: Sorayama, 76, is known for his erotic portrayals of female robots. In an Instagram post Monday, he tagged Beyonce, 42, and wrote in the caption, “You should have asked me ‘officially’ so that I could make much better work for you as like my man @theweeknd."

Sorayama was citing Canadian singer The Weeknd, whom he had collaborated with and whose “After Hours Til Dawn” tour made use of his female robot artwork. Sorayama's post highlighted images of Beyonce wearing a futuristic headpiece with antennas protruding from both ears, which appeared to be similar to his previous work.

Defending Queen B: Several fans came to the “Break My Soul” singer’s defense under Sorayama's post. Some called out the Japanese illustrator for not speaking out when Beyoncé donned a similar costume at the 2007 BET Awards.

Meanwhile, others noted that the singer was portraying fictional robot character the Maschinenmensch from the 1927 film “Metropolis." "You don’t own the Android aesthetic," one user commented.

Supporting his claim: Other Instagram users appeared to defend Sorayama’s post. One pointed out, “Why are you all acting like he's accusing her of stealing? He just said if she wanted it done right, she shoulda(sic) came to him like The Weeknd did.”

Another took a shot at comments targeting the artist, suggesting that those making the “Metropolis” argument have not seen the film at all. “Her look is OBVIOUSLY inspired by Sorayama,” the user wrote.

