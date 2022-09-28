Kyogo Furuhashi – Japan World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - AP

A distinctly ominous feeling may have settled over the Japan national team upon watching their side be drawn into Group E this April. Progressing to the knock-out stages of the competition will only come if they can best Spain, Germany and Costa Rica, in one of the more formidable groups in the competition.

Japan are currently coached by Hajime Moriyasu, who served as assistant coach to Akira Nishino in 2018, and will hope for the same eye-catching form which defined their run in Russian. But Japan has seen inconsistent form since 2018, struggling against Oman and Saudi Arabia during their route to qualification for the tournament. Their journey in Qatar will prove a mountain to climb from the offset.

Players from the national team will not be the country's only representatives in Qatar: Yoshimi Yamashita is one of the three female referees officiating the tournament, along with France's Stephanie Frappart, and Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda.

Japan World Cup 2022 squad

World Cup squads are usually formally announced around six weeks before the World Cup starts. This year the World Cup will run from November 21 to December 18.

While Japan's 26-man selection remains unknown, it will likely feature team standouts, such as Takumi Minamino. Takefusa Kubo, who has a starring role at Real Sociedad, and Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi.

Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu, whose 2021-22 season was set back by injury, will be hoping fitness does not derail his prospects of starting for his country.

Who is likely to be the star name in the squad?

Brighton newcomer Kaoru Mitoma has been dazzling for both his country, and his new club.

Former Brighton manager Graham Potter spoke about Mitoma after the winger made his debut as a substitute, claiming that he was "going to cause full-backs a problem".

"He has got that ability to go by people that is quite unique," Potter added.

Mitoma scored both of the two goals against Australia which propelled his side into the World Cup finals, with just five minutes between them in the dying moments of the match.

Kaoru Mitoma is new to the Premier League but already impressing at Brighton - Robin Jones/Getty Images Europe

What are Japan's fixtures?

Japan play in Group E, alongside Spain, Germany and Costa Rica.

November 23: Germany v Japan, Khalifa International Stadium, 1pm (GMT)

November 27: Japan v Costa Rica, Al Rayyan Stadium, 10am

December 1: Japan v Spain, Khalifa International Stadium, 7pm

See the full list of World Cup 2022 fixtures.

What is Japan's World Cup record?

Japan have appeared at every World Cup since 1998, and have progressed to the round 16 in 2002 – during the tournament they jointly hosted with South Korea – 2010, and 2018. 2018's iteration saw them exit the tournament after a particularly lively match against Belgium, who ended up finishing third in Russia.

In 2019, Japan competed in both the AFC Asian Cup, where they reached the final, losing to Qatar, and the Copa America, which they were invited to participate in for the second time.

Ahead of starting the World Cup, Japan qualified for the tournament by coming second in Group B of the AFC qualification tournament.

Latest odds

Japan are currently 250/1 to win the World Cup 2022.

The leading contenders...

Brazil 5/1

France 13/2

England 38/5

Argentina 39/5

Spain 9/1

Information correct as of September 28.