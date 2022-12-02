Japan Var goal - Japan World Cup 2022 results, squad list, fixtures and latest odds - James Williamson/Getty Images

Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka earned Japan a stunning 2-1 victory over Spain in World Cup Group E on Thursday as both teams reached the last 16.

Japan topped the standings and will face Croatia next while Spain, who finished level with Germany on four points, advanced on a goal difference and will play Morocco.

Striker Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead in the 12th minute when he headed home Cesar Azpilicueta's cross for his third goal in three World Cup games.

Japan levelled three minutes into the second half through winger Doan who slotted home from just outside the penalty area and midfielder Tanaka scored the winner in the 51st minute, the goal confirmed after a lengthy Var check.

Japan World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima

Defenders: Miki Yamane, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura, Shogo Taniguchi, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Yura Nakayama

Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Ao Tanaka, Gaku Shibasaki, Kaoru Mitoma, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Junya Ito, Takumi Minamino, Takefusa Kubo, Yuki Soma

Forwards: Daizen Maeda, Takuma Asano, Ayase Ueda

Who is their best player?

Going into the the tournament, Brighton newcomer Kaoru Mitoma had been dazzling for both his country, and his new club.

Former Brighton manager Graham Potter spoke about Mitoma after the winger made his debut as a substitute, claiming that he was "going to cause full-backs a problem".

"He has got that ability to go by people that is quite unique," Potter added.

In their 2-1 win against Germany it was goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda who took the official player of the match accolade, but Telegraph readers voted winning goalscorer Takuma Asano as their top performer.

What are Japan's fixtures and results?

Group E

November 23: Germany 1 Japan 2

November 27: Japan 0 Costa Rica 1

December 1: Japan 2 Spain 1

What is Japan's World Cup record?

Japan have appeared at every World Cup since 1998, and have progressed to the round 16 in 2002 – during the tournament they jointly hosted with South Korea – 2010, and 2018. 2018's iteration saw them exit the tournament after a particularly lively match against Belgium, who ended up finishing third in Russia.

In 2019, Japan competed in both the AFC Asian Cup, where they reached the final, losing to Qatar, and the Copa America, which they were invited to participate in for the second time.

Japan qualified for the 2022 World Cup by coming second in Group B of the AFC qualification tournament.

