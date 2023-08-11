Japan vs Sweden LIVE: Women’s World Cup latest score and updates after Spain edge Netherlands

Japan face the biggest test of their Women’s World Cup campaign yet as they take on Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Japan have been the standout team of the World Cup so far to emerge as one of the favourites for the title. The 2011 champions are the tournament’s top scorers, with striker Hinata Miyazawa leading the golden boot standings with five goals from four games.

But Sweden offer a true test of those title ambitions, after the Olympic silver medalists knocked out the United States on penalties in the last-16. After a 0-0 draw against the USA, Sweden progressed in dramatic fashion after Lina Hurtig’s penalty was ruled to have crossed the line by an inch.

The winner will play Spain in the last four after La Roja defeated the Netherlands 2-1 to reach their first ever Women’s World Cup semi-final, thanks to Salma Paralluelo’s extra-time winner.

Follow live updates from Japan vs Sweden as the World Cup quarter-finals continue, following Spain vs Netherlands

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Japan vs Sweden

Women’s World Cup quarter-finals continue with Japan vs Sweden in Auckland, live on BBC One

Winner plays Spain in the semi-finals after La Roja defeat Netherlands 2-1 in extra time

Spain reach first ever Women’s World Cup semi-final thanks to Salma Paralluelo winner

England’s Lauren James receives two-match ban after red card against Nigeria

Japan XI: Yamashita, Minami, Kumagai, Takahashi, Shimizu, Sugita, Nagano, Hasegawa, Miyazawa, Mina Tanaka, Fujino

Sweden XI: Musovic, Andersson, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn, Asllani, Angeldal, Rolfo, Kaneryd, Rubensson, Blackstenius

Women’s World Cup: Japan 0-0 Sweden

08:34 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: A first test for Japan as Sweden win a free kick high and wide on the right side. Asllani swings it in but Japan win the header and clear well.

KICK-OFF! Women’s World Cup: Japan vs Sweden

08:31 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: Underway in Auckland! Japan win a corner inside the first minute and take it short, which perhaps tells you a lot about where the strengths and weaknesses lie...

Story continues

Women’s World Cup: Japan vs Sweden

08:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! It’s Japan vs Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals, in what is a fascinating test of both teams given what we have seen so far.

Can Japan continue to look so fluid against a team like Sweden, who locked out the USA with a strong defensive performance? And how will they look to cause Japan problems against set-pieces?

It’s such a new challenge for both teams, on what is a huge stage at Eden Park.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Japan vs Sweden

08:24 , Jamie Braidwood

What makes Japan so interesting?

The 2011 champions were considered to be a side in transition but have so far played the best football of the tournament. They have a clear tactical plan and Japan’s players are well drilled in the system they have chosen to play. Japan finished the group stage with the most goals and expected goals (xG) of any team at the tournament, but it’s about the only statistical category in which they do dominate.

Japan aren’t near the top when it comes to passes, possession, or even shots. Everything is instead built on efficiency and maximising the quality of their goal-scoring opportunities. Japan’s shape, with wing-backs and two No 10s, has allowed this, while the outstanding service from Yui Hasegawa and Jun Endo feeds the players who have taken their chances.

All of this could change the second Japan face a side who are able to counter their system, such as Sweden. Everything has gone right so far for Japan, but the high-pressure environment of a knockout game is a different test.

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Japan vs Sweden

08:23 , Jamie Braidwood

One thing that will be key is set-pieces: a high percentage of Sweden’s goals have come from corners, particularly towards Amanda Ilestedt.

Ilestedt has scored three goals already at the World Cup from inswinging corners alone.

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup LIVE

08:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Zecira Musovic was Sweden’s hero in the last-16 win against the United States, making several key saves in normal and extra time to get her side through to the penalty shoot-out.

It was an impressive performance from the goalkeeper, who now faces the team she says is the most impressive she has seen at the World Cup.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Musovic her performance against the USA. “I don’t know what to say except that I am extremely proud that we persevered against an extremely strong USA team that pressed for 120 minutes. We’re not going home yet.

“I think Japan is maybe the most exciting team and maybe the team who’s impressed me the most so far.”

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup LIVE

07:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news!

Japan make one change to their starting line-up, with the impressive left wing-back Jun Endo dropping to the bench and midfielder Hina Sugita coming into the side, in what could be a formation switch from 3-4-3 to 4-3-3.

Sweden are unchanged from the side that started against the USA, although many of the substitutes bench of course made an impact later in extra time against the defending champions.

Japan: Yamashita, Minami, Kumagai, Takahashi, Shimizu, Sugita, Nagano, Hasegawa, Miyazawa, Mina Tanaka, Fujino

Subs: Momoko Tanaka, Hirao, Miyake, Naomoto, Ueki, Endo, Hayashi, Seike, Moriya, Hamano, Chiba, Ishikawa

Sweden: Musovic, Andersson, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn, Asllani, Angeldal, Rolfo, Kaneryd, Rubensson, Blackstenius

Subs: Falk, Enblom, Sembrant, Lennartsson, Sandberg, Janogy, Hurtig, Jakobsson, Blomqvist, Seger, Bennison, Schough

Women’s World Cup LIVE

07:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson said he would have no hesitation bringing Sam Kerr back into his starting 11 for Saturday’s Women’s World Cup quarter-final against France if she is cleared by the team’s medical staff.

After sitting out three group matches with a calf injury, Australia’s talismanic captain came off the bench late in the 2-0 win over Denmark, raising home fans’ hopes of a bigger role for her against France at Brisbane’s Lang Park.

Barring a surprise 3-2 loss to Nigeria, Australia have coped well without their star striker, netting six goals in their last two matches.

But Gustavsson said he had no fears about upsetting the Matildas’ momentum by using Kerr from kick-off.

“I definitely would never ever see Sam as a disturbance to the team,” the Swede told a press conference on Friday.

“And I want to be very clear here and now to say if Sam is fit to play 90 minutes, she is starting. That’s not even a question, and the team knows it.

“We’re talking about Sam Kerr. Whether she is ready to play 90 minutes plus extra time, that’s to be decided tonight.”

(Getty Images)

Reuters

Women’s World Cup LIVE

07:23 , Jamie Braidwood

In case you missed it earlier, substitute Salma Paralluelo scored an extra-time winner to lift Spain to a nervy 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Friday and into the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

The 19-year-old Barcelona winger broke the 1-1 deadlock when she latched onto a through ball, cut a Dutch defender inside and out and unleashed a shot that clanged off the post into the net.

The sixth-ranked La Roja, who had not advanced past the round of 16 in two previous two World Cup appearances, will face either Japan or Sweden for a place in the final in Auckland on Tuesday .

All the goals came late in a tight game with Mariona Caldentey scoring Spain’s first from a penalty kick in the 81st minute after Dutch defender Stefanie Van der Gragt had handled the ball inside the box.

Van der Gragt, in her final match before retirement, earned some redemption when she equalised in the 91st minute to send the contest to extra time in front of 32,021 fans at Wellington Regional Stadium.

The ninth-ranked Dutch, who were runners-up to the United States four years ago in France, became the latest tournament favourites eliminated in a tournament full of upsets, with the U.S., Germany, Canada and Brazil already gone.

Spain will play the winner of Japan vs Sweden.

Salma Paralluelo became the youngest player to score for Spain at the Women’s World Cup (Getty Images)

Reuters

Women’s World Cup LIVE

06:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson looks ahead to facing Japan in the World Cup quarter-finals.

“It’ll be a one-on-one situation that will decide this game. Of course, we need to try to stop their passing game.

“We’ve talked a lot about if you want to gain possession you can do that very high up the field. We’re going to have to do both.

“We’re going to have to be patient ... We’re going to have to work harder.

“We can win against them in a one-on-one situation but it’s going to take a few more passes.

“But when you do get in possession, you’re going to have to be very fast and take the opportunity and make use of our physique and our strength.”

Women’s World Cup LIVE

06:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa may be leading the golden boot standings but captain Magdalena Eriksson says Sweden will face threat from all areas in today’s quarter-final.

“I think that the whole team is a threat. Instead of focusing on one player on this Japanese team, I think it’s important to look at their whole team.

“The most impressive thing ... is that it doesn’t really matter who is on the end of their attacks. They are all in sync and have such a clear style of play.”

Women’s World Cup LIVE

06:19 , Jamie Braidwood

The race for the Women’s World Cup golden boot is taking shape with the knockout stages underway in Australia and New Zealand.

Hinata Miyazawa moved back to the top of the standings as the in-form striker rounded off Japan’s 3-1 win over Norway in the last-16, moving her to five goals in four games.

Alexandra Popp, one of the pre-tournament favourites for the golden boot, had joined Miyazawa on four goals but the Germany captain will be unable to add any more after the two-time champions crashed out in the group stages.

Lauren James is among those on three goals, but the forward has been handed a two-match ban by Fifa after her red card against Nigeria.

Women’s World Cup golden boot: Who’s leading the top-scorer standings?

Women’s World Cup LIVE

05:59 , Jamie Braidwood

England striker Bethany England warned it would be more dangerous to underestimate Colombia than worry about their “physical” approach ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final clash at the Women’s World Cup.

Colombia played a part in the biggest shock of the tournament so far in beating Germany as the two-time champions crashed out of the World Cup in the group stages, but the South American side have also earned a reputation for their robust style.

A pre-World Cup friendly against Ireland was abandoned when it became ‘overly physical’ - while Germany complained about the rough treatment they received in the 2-1 defeat.

It’s been a World Cup of surprises so far and the Lionesses survived a major scare against Nigeria in the last-16 as they advanced on penalties, after playing extra time with 10 players following Lauren James’ red card.

And England said Sarina Wiegman’s side are more concerned about not taking Colombia lightly, while insisting they can also match their fight if the quarter-final does turn physical.

Bethany England reveals ‘biggest danger’ facing Lionesses against Colombia

Women’s World Cup LIVE

05:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Colombia will use its status as the last nation of the Americas at the Women’s World Cup as motivation to beat England in Saturday’s quarter-final, coach Nelson Abadia said.

All other teams from Latin America, as well as the United States and Canada, were eliminated by the round-of-16, leaving 25th-ranked Colombia an unlikely survivor amongst the European and Asian powers in the last eight.

“To be representing the whole of the Americas at the moment is important,” Abadia told reporters on Friday.

“Because of everything that happens around this national team - to have all this positive energy not only from Colombia but from the whole continent - is beneficial.”

Colombia head into their first World Cup quarter-final at Sydney’s Stadium Australia as underdogs against England but the South Americans have already proved themselves against quality European opposition in their 2-1 upset of Germany in the group stage.

Colombia’s Linda Caicedo (REUTERS)

Reuters

Women’s World Cup LIVE

05:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Lauren James has been handed a two-game ban by Fifa after being sent off during England’s last-16 win over Nigeria, meaning she will miss both Saturday’s quarter-final with Colombia and the subsequent World Cup semi-final should her teammates progress.

James was shown a red card after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie during the knockout game, which England won via a penalty shootout.

The Chelsea forward was given an automatic one-match suspension and feared being ruled out of the tournament altogether, with Fifa typically increasing cases of “violent conduct” to a three-game ban. However, the governing body’s disciplinary committee showed some leniency and James could now return for the World Cup final, should England make it to the showpiece on Sunday 20 August in Sydney.

James had apologised for the incident, posting in response to a tweet from Alozie: “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

Lauren James handed ban for World Cup red card

FULL TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 2-1 Netherlands

05:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain will play the winners of Japan vs Sweden, with that match kicking off in Auckland later today.

Japan have been the standout team of the tournament so far in Australia and New Zealand, thrashing Spain 4-0 in the group stages, and progressed to the quarter-finals after a 3-1 win over Norway in the last-16.

The 2011 World Cup champions are the tournament’s top scorers so far, with striker Hinata Miyazawa leading the golden boot standings with five goals from four games, as Japan have emerged as one of the favourites for the title.

But Sweden offer a true test of those ambitions, after the Olympic silver medalists knocked out the defending champions United States on penalties in the last-16. After a 0-0 draw against the USA, Sweden progressed in dramatic fashion after Lina Hurtig’s penalty was ruled to have crossed the line by an inch.

Japan vs Sweden: Kick-off time and how to watch on TV

FULL TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 2-1 Netherlands

05:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain become the first team through to the semi-final stages, and potentially a rematch with Japan.

Friday 11 August

QF1: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (after extra time)

QF2: Japan vs Sweden (08:30, Auckland) - BBC One

Saturday 12 August

QF3: Australia vs France (08:00, Brisbane) - ITV 1

QF4: England vs Colombia (11:30, Sydney) - ITV 1

Women’s World Cup TV schedule: How to watch every match today

FULL TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 2-1 Netherlands

05:01 , Jamie Braidwood

A historic goal for Spain: Paralluelo becomes their youngest-ever World Cup goalscorer, with a strike that sends them through to their first ever World Cup semi-final.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

FULL TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 2-1 Netherlands

04:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s the moment that won it for Spain - what a goal from Salma Paralluelo, who was dropped to the bench for the quarter-final but then made her impact as a substitute.

Salma Paralluelo may have sent her country to their first-ever #FIFAWWC semi-final 🤩



The 19-year-old substitute comes up big for #ESP! pic.twitter.com/jkIUOornj1 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 11, 2023

FULL TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 2-1 Netherlands

04:47 , Jamie Braidwood

SPAIN ARE THROUGH! Victory means they advance to their first ever Women’s World Cup, with Salma Paralluelo the hero after her late winner!

The Netherlands had their chances through Lineth Beerensteyn after forcing extra time, but the 2019 runners-up couldn’t take them.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 2-1 Netherlands

04:45 , Jamie Braidwood

120 mins: Two minutes added on, and Van Domselaar is going up for the Netherlands corner... but it’s played short and then Groenen passes out of play. Missed opportunity!

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 2-1 Netherlands

04:44 , Jamie Braidwood

118 mins: Spain are doing a better job of closing this out but the Netherlands are starting to increase the pressure. Not long now for Spain to hold on...

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 2-1 Netherlands

04:38 , Jamie Braidwood

111 mins: What a moment for Spain, if they can hold on. Paralluelo becomes Spain’s youngest ever goalscorer at the Women’s World Cup, and what a rising star she is.

It came just moments after Beerensteyn had another chance to put the Netherlands ahead - this time the forward lifted a volley over the bar from six yards after it broke in the box.

(Getty Images)

GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 2-1 Netherlands

04:34 , Jamie Braidwood

SALMA PARALLUELO!!! What a goal this is from the 19-year-old, who could have made herself Spain’s hero!

It’s brilliant hold-up play from Jenni Hermoso, who then plays the ball around the corner and releases Paralluelo in behind. Aniek Nouwen makes the error of standing of, and Paralluelo works a yard of space to drill a stunning finish off the post and in!

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 1-1 Netherlands

04:32 , Jamie Braidwood

106 mins: What a chance! That could have been it for the Netherlands! The electric Lineth Beerensteyn bursts through the Spain defence, who stand off her, and gets into the box. All the forward had to add was the finish, but it’s dragged past the post!

HALF TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 1-1 Netherlands

04:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Half time in extra time: Daphne van Domselaar was not really tested in those 15 minutes and Spain have stopped playing. If you would have offered Netherlands penalties when they were 1-0 down, they would have taken it. Now after getting the equaliser, it looks like they are playing for it.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 1-1 Netherlands

04:23 , Jamie Braidwood

104 mins: Spain’s attack now feels very predictable. The Netherlands almost get through with Beerensteyn racing to chase a long ball in behind. Spain goalkeeper Coll has to be sharp to get off her line and clear.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 1-1 Netherlands

04:19 , Jamie Braidwood

99 mins: Double change for Spain: and here comes Alexia Putellas. The two-time Ballon d’Or winner replaces Mariona Caldentey, with Esther Gonzalez also off. Eva Navarro is also on, so Spain have now made their six changes.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 1-1 Netherlands

04:17 , Jamie Braidwood

98 mins: The Netherlands have really benefitted from their change of shape, switching from 3-5-2 to get better support on the wings.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 1-1 Netherlands

04:16 , Jamie Braidwood

93 mins: What a clearance! That’s incredible from Ivana Andrés to deny Katja Snoeijs an open goal. Dominique Janssen made the overlapping run and put in a great ball across the box, but Andres somehow reached to flick it away.

EXTRA TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 1-1 Netherlands

04:10 , Jamie Braidwood

So the first quarter-final of the Women’s World Cup heads to extra time, after Stephanie van der Gragt’s dramatic equaliser rescued the Netherlands.

It was quite an incredible collapse from Spain, who completely forgot how to play after going 1-0 up through Caldentey’s penalty. It feels like the Netherlands have the momentum.

Spain are yet to bring on Alexia Putellas.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 1-1 Netherlands

04:03 , Jamie Braidwood

90+11 mins: The Van der Gragt rollercoaster almost took another twist, as the centre-back slices a clearance and it almost ends up in the back of the Netherlands net. Thankfully for her, Van Domselaar made the save.

To make this story even more incredible, Van der Gragt is retiring after the World Cup, so her equaliser has just saved her chances of playing another match.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 1-1 Netherlands

03:57 , Jamie Braidwood

90+5 mins: And there’s still a lot of time to play before we go to extra time... can either team get a winner? I cannot believe how open Spain were after they went 1-0 up, or how late the Netherlands waited to start playing like this! Spain also took off Aitana Bonmati moments before Van der Gragt’s equaliser...

GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 1-1 Netherlands

03:53 , Jamie Braidwood

90+1 mins: UNBELIEVABLE! Netherlands are level and its Stefanie van der Gragt, who conceded Spain’s penalty, with a thumping finish! The Netherlands had thrown Van der Gragt forward in search of a goal and the centre-back delivers, but in a way no one could have expected! The defender is played through and whacks a first-time finish into the corner from just outside of the box! What a stunning moment, and redemption for Van der Gragt!

🇳🇱 REDEMPTION



Stephanie van der Gragt makes up for her earlier handball with an injury-time equaliser for the Netherlands!#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/sCnifFoXff — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 11, 2023

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 1-0 Netherlands

03:52 , Jamie Braidwood

90 mins: TWELVE minutes of time added on! That’s loads of time, and Spain are suddenly looking very nervous!

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 1-0 Netherlands

03:51 , Jamie Braidwood

89 mins: The Netherland are suddenly attacking with purpose and intensity - where has this been?!

Beerensteyn gets into the box and weaves in between the Spain challenges - but then slices her shot wide after creating room.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 1-0 Netherlands

03:49 , Jamie Braidwood

85 mins: CHANCE! The Netherlands have nothing to lose now... and almost go racing through on goal! Beerensteyn suddenly finds space down the wing and is able to drive into the box. She had support with her, but elects to shoot at goal and it’s straight at goalkeeper Coll.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 1-0 Netherlands

03:46 , Jamie Braidwood

81 mins: SAVE! Wow - what an effort that was from Teresa Abelleira! From the halfway line, the midfielder tries to lob Van Domselaar, who has to scamper back and tip it over the bar!

GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 1-0 Netherlands

03:42 , Jamie Braidwood

SPAIN TAKE THE LEAD FROM THE SPOT!

Mariona Caldentey holds her nerve and sends Van Domselaar the wrong way! It goes in off the post and Spain have a deserved lead, you have to say.

Mariona Caldentey's first-ever #FIFAWWC goal is a big one 🥶#ESP lead in the quarter-final... pic.twitter.com/viPtziUhvs — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 11, 2023

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

03:40 , Jamie Braidwood

78 mins: Now... a check for a Spain penalty! Paralluelo’s cross clearly strikes Van der Gragt’s hand... but is it inside or outside?! The camera angle clearly shows it’s inside... penalty!

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

03:38 , Jamie Braidwood

76 mins: Spain are forced into a change at centre-back as Cordina stays down after winning a header on the halfway line. Ivana Andrés, woh played in the group stages, takes her place. Alexia Putellas continues to watch on.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

03:34 , Jamie Braidwood

71 mins: The shots keep coming from Spain - and they keep finding Van Domselaar. The Netherlands will be encouraged by the last 10-15 minute spell.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

03:31 , Jamie Braidwood

66 mins: Just before the penalty incident, the Netherlands took off their top goalscorer Jill Rood and replaced with a defender Lynn Wilms, in what is an eye-catching change. That should lead to a formation change from the Netherlands, something clearly wasn’t working, but taking off Roord is a big call.

Meanwhile Spain make their first change as Salma Paralluelo replaces Redondo. Paralluelo had been in the starting line-up throughout the World Cup until today.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

03:26 , Jamie Braidwood

63 mins: Suddenly a huge let off for Spain. That would have totally been against the run of play: all it took was one pass through the Spain defence and Beerensteyn got in behind. Parades stepped across and Beerensteyn went to ground. I’m guessing the penalty was overturned because Beerensteyn tried to cut across Parades.

(REUTERS)

NO PENALTY! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

03:24 , Jamie Braidwood

63 mins: Frappart overturns her decision! No penalty and no yellow card for Parades. Extraordinary.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

03:22 , Jamie Braidwood

PENALTY! Beerensteyn goes through and Parades barges her over! Stephanie Frappart points to the spot!

But this is going to VAR...

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

03:20 , Jamie Braidwood

57 mins: On the plus side for the Netherlands, they have so far managed to keep Aitana Bonmati fairly quiet. The Spain star is being closely marked by Jackie Groenen, who is following her around the midfield area. Jill Roord is also playing close attention to Teresa Abelleira, but it’s clearly coming at a cost to their attacking play. The Netherlands are yet to have a shot on target.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

03:14 , Jamie Braidwood

52 mins: The Netherlands are not helping themselves. Andries Jonker’s side continue to lose the ball quickly after regaining it, which you can’t afford to do against Spain. There has been a real lack of quality in the moments where they can get forward.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

03:11 , Jamie Braidwood

49 mins: The second half starts just as how the first half ended: with lots of Spain pressure. A three-minute attack ends in Mariona’s shot from the edge of the box, which is straight at Van Domselaar. Given the goalkeeper’s performances during the tournament, it’s going to take something special to beat her.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

03:08 , Jamie Braidwood

46 mins: Back underway in Wellington! Can either side make a quick start and find the the breakthrough in the second half? Spain have looked far more likely so far.

HALF TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:53 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s goalless at the break, but it’s been one-way traffic and Spain should be ahead.

They have dominated the opening half in Wellington and came close when Redondo forced a brilliant save from Van Domselaar, before somehow putting the rebound into the post. Gonzalez then thought she had given Spain the lead, but the striker was offside from Redondo’s square ball.

Spain look sharp, but will they pay for not taking their chances? The Netherlands have not offered much, but the longer they stay in the game, the more pressure they will put on Spain after those missed opportunities.

Gonzalez’s goal was ruled out (Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:50 , Jamie Braidwood

45+3 mins: Gonzalez tries to find space in the box for a shot but the Netherlands drop deep and defend the situation well. Van Domselaar then collects from Hermoso’s cross.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:48 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: Into four minutes of added time - the Netherlands have offered very little this half, and we’ve barely seen Jill Roord or Lieke Martens. The winger thinks she finally has some room, but is flagged for offside.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:45 , Jamie Braidwood

42 mins: Another nice move from Spain, who have raised their intensity at the end of the half. A clever ball splits the Dutch defence and slips in Gonzalez, but she goes for the shot early and Van Domselaar can make the comfortable save at her near post.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:41 , Jamie Braidwood

40 mins: That’s another let-off for the Netherlands. Spain are finding ways to exploit their back three and get around the sides of their defence. That ball from Batlle found the gap.

🇪🇸 Esther González thinks she has given #ESP the lead...



📺 But VAR catches the offside...#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/TNVtNhdCBz — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 11, 2023

NO GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:40 , Jamie Braidwood

37 mins: NO GOAL! Spain thought they had the lead, but it’s offside! Batlle produces a brilliant ball to the back post and picks out Redondo, who free. The winger squares to Esther Gonzalez with a first-time square ball, and the striker taps into the roof of the net.

But Gonzalez was a yard ahead of Redondo when the ball was played - and it’s quickly ruled out after the VAR review!

0-0.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:38 , Jamie Braidwood

35 mins: Netherlands’ Jackie Groenen stays down after getting caught by Oihane Hernandez, who gets a yellow card. That will rule the right back out of the semi-final, if they make it.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:34 , Jamie Braidwood

31 mins: There is always the worrry for Spain that if they don’t take their early chances, they may be punished at the other end. That’s what happened against Japan in the group stages, and the Netherlands are growing in confidence after surviving the first wave of Spain pressure.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:30 , Jamie Braidwood

28 mins: Netherlands have their best moment of the match so far, as Beerensteyn breaks Spain open with a quick turn of pace. Brugts swings over a cross towards Martens, but it’s just over her head at the back post.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:26 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: The Spain dominance continues, but La Roja are now taking shots from range. Gonzalez and Mariona take shots from around the edge of the box, but Van Domselaar makes a comfortable save and gathers.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:22 , Jamie Braidwood

21 mins: Van Domselaar, who was played of the match in the 2-0 win against South Africa, saves the Netherlands again, but Spain should be ahead!

Alba Redondo his the post twice in a matter of seconds 😳



How unlucky can you get!



What a save from Daphne van Domselaar as well 👏#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/xUPtpd4s8b — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 11, 2023

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:20 , Jamie Braidwood

17 mins: SAVE! POST! Spain should be ahead! Mariona swings in a brilliant ball and finds Redondo at the back post. The winger meets the header but Van Domselaar produces a brilliant save to push it onto the post. It falls to Redondo again, and all Spain need is a tap-in to take the lead... but Redondo strikes the post for a second time!

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:17 , Jamie Braidwood

16 mins: Spain clear but Van der Gragt goes down in the box under the challenge of Parades... but nothing is given. There didn’t seem to be enough in that for a penalty.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:15 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: The Netherlands have steadied as they string some passes together in midfield. Spain concede a cheap corner as a backpass from Parades is miscontrolled out of play by goalkeeper Coll. The Netherlands scored from a set-piece against South Africa...

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:11 , Jamie Braidwood

9 mins: It’s been a good start from Spain, in what has been a fast and intense opening 10 minutes. Both teams are looking sharp but Spain have been able to find their way through the Netherlands on a couple of occasions. Redondo had a half-chance at the near post, but she flicked it over the bar.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:07 , Jamie Braidwood

5 mins: CHANCE! Lovely move from Spain! Caldentey slips the ball through to Esther Gonzalez with an intricate pass inside the box. Gonzalez goes for the chip with Van Domselaar coming out, but it goes past the post! It looks like Gonzalez might have been trying to square to Redondo.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 0-0 Netherlands

02:05 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: Spain with lots of early possession as the Netherlands attempt to press high up the pitch. That will be the key battle today, as well as how well the Netherlands keep the ball in the spells where they do have possession.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

02:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Kick-off! Underway in Wellington as the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals begin. It feels like there is always pressure on Spain whenever they play, and this is big test today.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

01:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Time for the anthems! It’s a bright and sunny winter’s day in Wellington for the first quarter-final of the Women’s World Cup.

And it’s a big one - kick-off is next.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

01:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Alexia Putellas is again on the substitutes bench as Spain face the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals. The Barcelona star only came on in the 77th minute of Spain’s 5-1 win over Switzerland, after dropping out of the starting line-up following the 4-0 defeat to Japan. It is safe to say her World Cup has not gone to plan so far after a long few months of recovering from an ACL injury.

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

01:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn pulled no punches about the absent United States squad at the Women’s World Cup on Thursday, saying the two-times reigning champions should have done their talking on the pitch.

The Dutch drew 1-1 with the US to finish ahead of them atop Group E. The Americans were then eliminated by Sweden in the last-16, the first time in history they had gone out before the tournament semi-finals.

“The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking yes, because from the start of this tournament they have already a really big mouth, they were talking already about the final and stuff,” said Beerensteyn, who scored in the Netherlands’ 2-0 last-16 win over South Africa.

“I was just thinking you first have to show it on the pitch before you’re talking. And I’m not being rude in that way. I have still a lot of respect for them. But now they are out of the tournament.”

Today’s quarter-final will be shown live at 3 a.m. in Spain and the Netherlands, a time slot intended for the US, who instead crashed out in the last-16.

Beerensteyn against the US (AP)

Reuters

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

01:38 , Jamie Braidwood

England striker Bethany England warned it would be more dangerous to underestimate Colombia than worry about their “physical” approach ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final clash at the Women’s World Cup.

Colombia played a part in the biggest shock of the tournament so far in beating Germany as the two-time champions crashed out of the World Cup in the group stages, but the South American side have also earned a reputation for their robust style.

A pre-World Cup friendly against Ireland was abandoned when it became ‘overly physical’ - while Germany complained about the rough treatment they received in the 2-1 defeat.

It’s been a World Cup of surprises so far and the Lionesses survived a major scare against Nigeria in the last-16 as they advanced on penalties, after playing extra time with 10 players following Lauren James’ red card.

And the Tottenham striker said Sarina Wiegman’s side are more concerned about not taking Colombia lightly, while insisting they can also match their fight if the quarter-final does turn physical.

Bethany England reveals ‘biggest danger’ facing Lionesses against Colombia

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

01:27 , Jamie Braidwood

In other news at the World Cup, Lauren James has been handed a two-game ban by Fifa after being sent off during England’s last-16 win over Nigeria, meaning she will miss both Saturday’s quarter-final with Colombia and the subsequent semi-final should her teammates progress.

James was shown a red card after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie during the knockout game, which England won via a penalty shootout.

The Chelsea forward was given an automatic one-match suspension and feared being ruled out of the tournament altogether, with Fifa typically increasing cases of “violent conduct” to a three-game ban. However, the governing body’s disciplinary committee showed some leniency and James could now return for the World Cup final, should England make it to the showpiece on Sunday 20 August in Sydney.

Lauren James handed ban for World Cup red card

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

01:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain have been led by star midfielder Aitana Bonmati, who has three goals so far including two in the last-16 victory over Switzerland.

“She’s amazing, she’s a genius,” teammate Irene Paredes told FIFA after Bonmati was player of the match in the 5-1 win. “She played a really, really good game. Again.

“She’s a really rare player. She has unique talent. This is her tournament.”

“Aitana has something that no other player has,” goalkeeper Cata Coll added. “I think she’s different. She’s a match-winner. “She’s got exposure, a goal, character and positivity. She has everything and she’s going to bring us a lot of joy.”

(Getty Images)

01:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Line-ups!

Spain: Coll; Oihane Hernandez, Parades, Codina, Batlle; Teresa, Bonmati, Hermoso; Redondo, Esther Gonzalez, Mariona Caldentey

Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Spitse, Van der Gragt, Janssen; Groenen; Pelova, Brugts, Roord, Damaris; Beerensteyn, Martens

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

01:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain head coach Jorge Vilda makes just one change from the 5-1 win over Switzerland... and it does not involve Alexia Putellas .

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner remains on the bench, while it’s Mariona Caldentey who comes in for Salma Paralluelo on the left.

Cata Coll and Laia Codina, who made their Spain debuts in the last-16, keep their places for the quarter-finals.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

Friday 11 August 2023 00:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord comes into the World Cup quarter-finals sitting joint-second in the standings for the Golden Boot, having scored four goals in her first four games.

The 26-year-old, who will join Manchester City in the summer, is enjoying an excellent tournament and credited Andries Jonker’s system for getting the best out of her at the World Cup.

“I was mainly a substitute four years ago, coming into games off the bench,” Roord told Fifa.com. “Now I’m older and a more important player. And while that brings pressure with it, I like it too. For me, this is a very different tournament compared to the last time.

“It’s difficult to say which position I’m most comfortable in, because it depends on our opponents. But as long as I’m playing in the middle, as long as I’m seeing a lot of the ball, then that enables me to make an impact.”

“What’s really nice about the set-up is that it enables everyone – me and the whole team – to do what they do best. For example, I’m good with the ball at my feet. He [Jonker] doesn’t want me to make deep runs, he wants me to play like Jill Roord.”

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

Friday 11 August 2023 00:52 , Jamie Braidwood

The Netherlands make one change for today’s quarter-final with Spain, as Damaris Egurrola replaces the suspended Danielle van de Donk in midfield.

That’s an interesting change: Damaris was born in the US to a Dutch mother and Spanish father, made her senior debut for Spain in 2019 but switched to the Netherlands in 2022, saying she had issues with Vilda.

“We worry about our players and the players that we can include in the lineup and I would not change any of my 23 players for anyone else,” Vilda said, when asked about Egurrola, who plays for Lyon.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

Friday 11 August 2023 00:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain’s build-up to the Women’s World Cup was mired in an ugly player mutiny, but coach Jorge Vilda said there are no cracks in his squad ahead of their World Cup quarter-final game on Friday against the Netherlands.

“The team is united. We have a group that competes and they are all fighting for the same objective, and they’re very motivated,” Vilda told reporters on Thursday.

Last September, 15 players declared themselves unavailable for selection around events they said impacted their emotional and physical health, directing the bulk of their complaints at Vilda. The Spanish federation backed the coach.

While only six of those players are at the World Cup, La Roja has already made history by qualifying for the quarter-finals for the first time in three appearances.

“We have an excellent relationship with Jorge,” said defender Ivana Andres. “We have total confidence in him. We believe that we are a team, not only the players, but all the technical staff. And we all have shared responsibility in the match. If we win, we all win and if we lose, we all lose.”

Jorge Vilda (Getty Images)

Reuters

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

Friday 11 August 2023 00:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Netherlands boss Andries Jonker had admitted Danielle van de Donk will be a “big” miss as she sits out the World Cup quarter-final clash with Spain through suspension.

The 32-year-old Lyon midfielder will not be involved in Wellington on Friday having picked up her second yellow card of the tournament in Sunday’s 2-0 last-16 victory over South Africa in Sydney.

Van de Donk has started all four games to date and Jonker is acutely aware of the impact her absence could have on his team.

Asked how significant a loss she will be, he told FIFA.com: “Big. Danielle is an extremely experienced player. She has over 140 caps, is a European champion, World Cup finalist.

“Not playing in this match, with her specific qualities that are really useful to the team, is a real shame for her but also for the team.”

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

Friday 11 August 2023 00:17 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Spain made five changes for the last-16 win against Switzerland, including first international starts for goalkeeper Cata Coll and centre-back Laia Codina, who scored at both ends in the 5-1 win against Switzerland. Jorge Vilda looks set to stick with his changes after the 5-1 win, which could mean Alexia Putellas again starts on the bench for Spain.

The Netherlands will be without key midfielder Danielle van de Donk, who picked up her second yellow card of the tournament against South Africa and is therefore suspended from the quarter-final.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

Friday 11 August 2023 00:16 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Spain vs Netherlands?

The match takes place on Friday 11 August in Wellington, New Zealand. Kick-off is at 2am UK time (BST).

What TV channel is it on?

The quarter-final will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 1:50am BST.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain vs Netherlands

Friday 11 August 2023 00:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Spain face Netherlands in an all-European clash at the Women’s World Cup as the quarter-finals get underway in Australia and New Zealand.

Spain returned to form in the last-16 as they bounced back from their 4-0 defeat to Japan by thrashing Switzerland 5-1, with Aitana Bonmati playing a starring role with two goals as La Roja reached their first ever Women’s World Cup quarter-final.

The Netherlands were given a stern test by South African in Sydney but progressed thanks to a stunning display from goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar in the 2-0 win, as the Oranje look to go one step further than their Women’s World Cup final defeat four years ago.

Later, Japan face the biggest test of their campaign yet as they take on Sweden. Japan have been the standout team of the tournament so far, but Sweden offer a true test of their ambitions after the Olympic silver medalists knocked out the United States in the last-16.

Follow live updates from Spain vs Netherlands as the World Cup quarter-finals get underway