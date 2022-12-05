Japan vs Croatia lineups: Starting XIs, confirmed team news, injury latest for World Cup 2022 game today

Japan have been boosted with Takehiro Tomiyasu being fit to start their World Cup last-16 tie against Croatia today.

The Arsenal defender is in from the outset following Ko Itakuraâ€™s suspension, though the success Japan have enjoyed in Qatar hasnâ€™t always come from those who start.

Right-back Hiroki Sakai is also back in training, but misses out on a start, and Real Sociedadâ€™s Takefusa Kubo has a muscle issue that keeps him sidelined.

Three of Japanâ€™s four goals at the World Cup thus far have been scored by substitutes, with the likes of Kaoru Mitoma and Takumo Asano able to add extra firepower when required.

For Croatia, manager Zlatko Dalic has largely enjoyed a tournament free of injuries thus far. While his team have not always convinced, there has at least been a level of continuity throughout their campaign, something that proved crucial in their run to the 2018 final.

But Borna Sosa misses this game due to illness, while fellow defender Josip Stanisic is out with a muscle problem.

Confirmed team news

Japan XI: Gonda; Taniguchi, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Morita, Endo; Ito, Kamada, Doan; Maeda.

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Barisic; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic.