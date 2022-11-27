Japan vs Costa Rica live stream: How can I watch World Cup 2022 game for FREE on TV in UK today?

Japan face Costa Rica in today’s early morning kick-off at the World Cup.

In a perilous group in Qatar, the two teams could not have endured different times of it in their opening matches.

A famous comeback saw Japan beat Germany to ignite hopes of another run into the knockouts, which could potentially be confirmed today if they down Costa Rica.

The Central Americans were thrashed 7-0 by Spain and must put in a much-improved performance to ensure their World Cup dream does not end in acrimonious fashion.

Here are all the details ahead of the game...

Where to watch Japan vs Costa Rica

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV, with coverage beginning at 9am for a 10am kick-off.

Live stream: The ITV Hub will broadcast the match live online.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.