Japan votes in national election, 1st key test for Kishida

·4 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese voters are casting ballots in national elections Sunday, a first big test for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to determine if he has a large enough mandate to tackle a coronavirus-battered economy, a fast-aging and dwindling population and security challenges from China and North Korea.

Up for grabs are 465 seats in the lower house, the more powerful of the two-chamber Japanese Diet, or parliament.

Kishida's governing Liberal Democratic Party is expected to lose some seats from pre-election levels, but maintain a comfortable majority together with its junior coalition partner Komeito.

Kishida, 64, was elected prime minister on Oct. 4 after winning the leadership race in his ruling party, as its conservative leaders saw him as a safe status-quo successor to Yoshihide Suga and his influential predecessor and Shinzo Abe.

Kishida’s immediate task has been to rally support for a party weakened by Suga’s perceived high-handed approach to pandemic measures and his insistence on holding the Tokyo Summer Olympics despite widespread opposition.

Kishida dissolved the lower house only 10 days after taking office, calling for this election and declaring that he wanted a mandate from voters for his new government before getting to work.

The short, 12-day campaign period that followed the LDP leadership race, which had dominated media coverage, unfairly gave Kishida's party an advantage over the opposition, some experts say.

Kishida’s long-term grip on power will depend on how well he does in the election.

Kishida repeatedly stressed his determination to listen to the people and to address criticism that the nine-year Abe-Suga leadership had caused corruption, tamed bureaucrats and muzzled opposing opinions.

The campaign has largely centered on COVID-19 response measures and revitalizing the economy.

While Kishida’s ruling party stressed the importance of having a stronger military amid worries over China’s growing influence and North Korea’s missile and nuclear threat, opposition parties focused on diversity issues and pushing for gender equality.

Opposition leaders complain that recent LDP governments have widened the gap between rich and poor, did not support the economy during the pandemic and stalled gender equality and diversity initiatives. Japan this year ranked 120th in the World Economic Forum's 156-nation gender-gap ranking.

Kishida has set a modest goal for the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito. He wants to jointly keep their majority, which would be 233 seats in the 465-member lower house. That's a low bar, considering that the LDP alone had 276 seats before the election. A big drop, even if the party keeps its majority, would be a bad start for Kishida’s weeks-old administration.

Media polls suggest the LDP is likely to lose seats, in part because five opposition parties formed a united front to unify candidates in many small electoral constituencies and are expected to gain positions there.

If, as many predict, the ruling coalition secures 261 seats, they could control all parliamentary committees and easily push through any divisive legislation.

Most results are expected by early Monday.

The opposition has long struggled to win enough votes to form a government after a brief rule of the now-defunct center-left Democratic Party of Japan in 2009-2012, as they have not been able to show a grand vision for Japan.

On the economy, Kishida has emphasized growth by raising incomes, while opposition groups focus more on redistribution of wealth and call for cash payouts to pandemic-hit low-income households.

The LDP opposes legislation guaranteeing equality for sexual minorities and allowing separate surnames for married couples.

Of the 1,051 candidates, only 17% are women, despite a 2018 law promoting gender equality in elections, which is toothless because there is no penalty. Women account for about 10% of parliament, a situation gender rights experts call “democracy without women.”

Voters, including young couples with small children, started arriving at polling stations in downtown Tokyo early in the morning.

Shinji Asada, 44, said he compared COVID-19 measures to pick a candidate, hoping for a change of leadership, as he thought the ruling party lacked explanation and transparency over its pandemic measures. He said that despite Kishida's promise to be more mindful of the people's voices, “I thought nothing would change (under him) after seeing his Cabinet," whose posts largely went to party factions that voted for him.

A 50-year-old part-time worker, Kana Kasai, said she voted for someone who she thought would “work fingers to the bone” for a better future.

___

Associated Press journalist Chisato Tanaka contributed to this report.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • One win away: Back-to-back homers have Braves on precipice of World Series title

    The Atlanta Braves won Game 4 of the World Series, pushing the Houston Astros to the brink.

  • Raptors hold on to beat Pacers in Barnes's double-double night

    Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 97-94 on Saturday night.

  • John Tavares leads Maple Leafs over Red Wings in hard-fought contest

    John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Petr Mrazek made 26 saves for his first victory with Toronto, and the Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Saturday night.

  • Fantasy Football: Week 8 sit-start lineup advice

    Dalton Del Don breaks down every matchup and identifies his top fliers and fades for Week 8.

  • VanVleet: Physicality seen in NBA right now is ‘bad for basketball’

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discussed how the level of physicality seen around the league early this season is impacting the sport.

  • Seven Sharks players, coach Bob Boughner enter NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    The San Jose Sharks were severely depleted when they took the ice on Saturday night.

  • Gary Bettman meets with Kyle Beach, offers NHL's assistance

    Gary Bettman expressed "sincere regret" over what Beach went through with the Blackhawks in 2010.

  • MLB refutes Trump claim it invited him to World Series

    President Trump says MLB invited him to the World Series, but baseball officials say the former president requested tickets.

  • Michael Johnson, son of 'Inside the NBA' host Ernie Johnson, dies at 33

    Ernie Johnson said he was grieving, but grateful to spend 33 years with his son.

  • Svi Mykhailiuk: Raptors’ second unit developing good chemistry

    Svi Mykhailiuk addressed the media to discuss the chemistry developing within the second unit, and what it’s like to play with OG Anunoby.

  • Crazy multi-lateral play in final seconds of Clemson vs. Florida State game results in all-time bad beat

    Entering Saturday night’s game against Florida State, Clemson had an 0-7 record against the spread.

  • Tyrann Mathieu says Chiefs have 'one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports'

    Chiefs players don't want to hear fans complaining about the team's slow start.

  • Referee pulled from UFC 267 main card after 'disgusting' showing during prelims

    Kiselev handled a bout between Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Benoit Saint-Denis about as poorly as a referee at the highest levels of mixed martial arts has ever handled a bout.

  • Swanson breaks out with tying HR to spark Braves' big inning

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson picked a good time to drive in his first run of the World Series. With Atlanta trailing 2-1 in the seventh inning in Saturday night's Game 4, Swanson lined a 95 mph fastball from Cristian Javier over the right field wall for his first homer of the postseason, tying the game. Pinch-hitter Jorge Soler followed with a go-ahead homer, also against Javier. It was the first time the Braves have hit back-to-back World Series homers. Thanks to the sudden power display, the

  • Javier 3rd to allow consecutive tying, go-ahead HR in Series

    ATLANTA (AP) — Cristian Javier spun after Dansby Swanson drove a 95 mph fastball with an 0-2 count to right field and watched the opposite-field drive sail over Michael Brantley and an inch or two over the top of the 16-foot brick wall, landing 359 feet away. Pitching coach Brent Strom went to the mound and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler walked to the plate. Javier fell behind 2-1, and Soler drove a belt-high slider to left. Javier turned the other way and watched Yordan Alvarez crash into the 6-foot

  • Unlikely hero, 2 HRs carry Braves to brink of Series title

    ATLANTA (AP) — A guy who spent most of the season in the minors kept the Braves in it. Then the offense finally came to life. Just like that, Atlanta is one win from its first World Series title in 26 years. Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler connected for back-to-back homers in the seventh inning Saturday night, propelling the Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros and a commanding 3-1 Series lead. Game 5 is Sunday night. The Braves can wrap up the championship on their home f

  • Landeskog's 2 goals, 2 assists power Avalanche past Wild 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and two assists and set up Colorado’s go-ahead goal by defenseman Erik Johnson as the Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 Saturday night. Nazem Kadri also scored and Nathan MacKinnon had a pair of assists. Darcy Kuemper finished with 29 saves. Landeskog’s second goal was an empty-netter at 17:48 of the third which went in off the post on a shot from near the red line. Ryan Hartman scored his fourth goal of the season for the Wild. Cam Talbot had 27

  • The Latest: Braves take 3-1 series lead with Game 4 win

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 4 of the World Series (all times local): Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, propelling the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros and a three games to one lead in the World Series. Game 5 is Sunday night. The Braves can wrap up the title on their home field, just as they did two stadiums ago when they beat the Cleveland Indians in 1995. Swanson’s one-out drive made it 2-all and Soler follow

  • Tavares leads Maple Leafs over Red Wings 5-4 despite sloppy third period

    TORONTO — John Tavares and the Maple Leafs were happy to secure two points in the standings. They were also left with a tinge of disappointment. Tavares had a goal and two assists Saturday as Toronto beat Detroit 5-4 in a game that saw the home side build leads of 3-1, 4-2 and 5-3 in the final 20 minutes only to see the Red Wings claw back each time to get within one. "(Head coach Sheldon Keefe) addressed that after game," Tavares said. "The win should feel a little better than it does. "We want

  • Gilles, Poirier win ice dance gold; Messing fifth in men's event at Skate Canada

    VANCOUVER — Managing to earn a gold medal on a night when they didn’t skate their best shows the potential Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier believe they possess as they prepare for the Olympic Games. Gilles and Poirier overcame nerves and some mistakes early in their free program to win the ice dance gold medal at the Skate Canada International figure skating competition Saturday. “We both felt it wasn’t our best skate but we are trying to work on our nerves because we’re not used to skating last,”