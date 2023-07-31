Japan 4-0 Spain: Hinata Miyazawa scores twice in impressive win

Japan showed why they are serious contenders at the Women's World Cup by hammering Spain to finish top of Group C and book a last-16 showdown with Norway.

The 2011 world champions made it look easy by scoring three times before half-time, with Hinata Miyazawa getting two to take her tally to four goals and become the tournament's leading scorer.

The attacking midfielder put Japan ahead with a calm finish after Spain's defence had been exposed, before Riko Ueki doubled the lead with a deflected finish which looped into the net.

Miyazawa, who scored two in Japan's opening group game against Zambia, made it 3-0 by firing across goal and into the net in front of a crowd of 20,957.

Substitute Mina Tanaka added to Spain's pain with a fourth goal in the 83rd minute.

Japan started the third and final group game trailing Spain on goal difference after both teams had made 100% winning starts in New Zealand.

Japan will stay in Wellington, where they will meet Norway, the 1995 world champions, on Saturday at 09:00 BST.

Group runners-up Spain head to Auckland, where they will play Switzerland at Eden Park on Saturday at 06:00 BST.

Formidable Japan produce masterclass

Japan made five changes to the side that overcame Costa Rica in Dunedin five days earlier yet never looked back after taking control on a blustery evening in New Zealand's capital.

After wins against Zambia and Costa Rica, this was the night they really showed the world they mean business with a powerful performance which included some exceptional finishing against a Spain side high in confidence after back-to-back wins.

Miyazawa, who also laid on the assist for Ueki's goal, looks a real handful and will be crucial if the two-time finalists are to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2015.

Japan fans, who turned out in numbers in Wellington with some dressed in colourful masks and national costume, witnessed a masterclass from their team.

Japan had won only one of their past five World Cup games before this edition.

But they look formidable after a third successive win in New Zealand.

Poor Spain second best

Spain were a poor second best but must put this heavy defeat quickly behind them with a match against Switzerland to come at the weekend.

They were one of the first teams in Europe to qualify for this tournament after an impeccable qualifying campaign where they finished eight points clear at the top of the table and did not concede a goal in eight games.

Spain had not conceded a goal in 180 minutes before this match but were out-fought and out-classed by a classy Japan.

On a night of few positives for Jorge Vilda's side, Alexia Putellas got another 62 minutes on the pitch.

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner is working her way back to full fitness following a serious knee injury sustained before Euro 2022 which ruled her out for almost a year.