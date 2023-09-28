Japan v Samoa LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 score and updates after Ben Lam red card

Japan and Samoa meet in an intriguing Pool D clash at the Rugby World Cup this evening.

Both sides are still in with a quarter-final shot despite defeats to England and Argentina respectively last time out.

Samoa face Steve Borthwick’s side in their final pool game and back-to-back wins could be enough to take them through, while Japan’s meeting with Los Pumas on 8 October could become a last-eight play-off if victory is achieved here.

These two last met in the Pacific Nations Cup in July, with Samoa edging a hard-fought encounter 24-22 and another close encounter is expected here.

Japan vs Samoa - Rugby World Cup live updates

Japan face Samoa in Pool D of the Rugby World Cup, live on ITV4

Ben Lam red card: Why was Samoa star sent off against Japan?

64’ - TRY! Paia’aua brings 14-man Samoa closer (JPN 25-15 SAM)

50’ - RED CARD! Lam’s yellow card upgraded to red for contact to the head (JPN 22-8 SAM)

48’ - TRY! Himeno goes over from another driving maul (JPN 22-8 SAM)

37’ - TRY! Lam dots down at the back of a rolling maul to narrow the gap (JPN 17-8 SAM)

31’ - TRY! Veteran Leitch dives over in the corner (JPN 17-3 SAM)

13’ - TRY! Labuschagne burrows over from close range (JPN 7-0 SAM)

Japan 25 - 15 Samoa

21:42 , Imogen Ainsworth

70 mins: Samoa do well to defend a messy maul to deny Japan the score and have the scrum. They’re playing well despite being down a player.

Japan 25 - 15 Samoa

21:41 , Imogen Ainsworth

69 mins: Samoa give a penalty away for not rolling away, Japan to the corner for the lineout.

Japan 25 - 15

21:39 , Imogen Ainsworth

67 mins: Japan with the scrum now as McFarland knocks the ball on.

TRY! Japan 25 - 15 Samoa

21:37 , Imogen Ainsworth

64 mins: Duncan Paia'aua scores as Theo McFarland gives him the ball from the ruck and the fullback scores past Matsushima! McFarland great in the build-up as he gives an offload to Leali’ifano before staying in the game to deliver the ball to Paia’aua.

Christian Leali’ifano with the conversion.

Cometh the hour! Samoa still in the hunt!



Japan 25 - 8 Samoa

21:34 , Imogen Ainsworth

62 mins: Matsushima gets more of an opportunity to stretch his legs and speeds away to score, but the ball is knocked on (only just) by Riley in the build-up as both him and Michael Alaalatoa scramble to get the ball on the floor so the bonus-point score isn’t given.

Samoa with the scrum now.

21:31 , Luke Baker

Ben Lam became the latest player to see a yellow card upgraded to a red following a review from the TMO bunker during the Japan vs Samoa match at the Rugby World Cup.

In the second half of the Pool D contest, Samoan winger Lam’s shoulder connected with the head of Japan back row Lappies Labuschagne while making a tackle, who went off for a HIA.

Referee Jaco Peyper initially sent the flyer to the sin-bin but, using the bunker system, that was upgraded to a red card soon after, with the foul play review officer ruling that it was a shoulder direct to head with significant force and not enough mitigation to remain a yellow card.

Japan 25 - 8 Samoa

21:31 , Imogen Ainsworth

61 mins: Kotaro Matsushima looks electric when given the space and he makes a break!

Japan 25 - 8 Samoa

21:29 , Imogen Ainsworth

59 mins: Tumua Manu makes a break but McFarland can’t gather the offload that’s given rather low before Manu hits the floor from a tackle, Japan turn the ball over.

Japan 25 - 8 Samoa

21:27 , Imogen Ainsworth

58 mins: Japan are the next to give away a penalty for not releasing.

Japan 25 - 8 Samoa

21:26 , Imogen Ainsworth

57 mins: Samoa give another penalty away, and are then marched back another 10m!

PENALTY! Japan 25 - 8 Samoa

21:24 , Imogen Ainsworth

55 mins: Matsuda’s pinpoint accuracy returns and he slots the 47m kick.

Japan 22 - 8 Samoa

21:23 , Imogen Ainsworth

54 mins: Samoa give away a penalty at the scrum for not driving straight. Japan go for the posts.

Japan 22 - 8 Samoa

21:20 , Imogen Ainsworth

51 mins: Knock on by Ed Fidow, Japan scrum.

(UPGRADED) RED CARD Japan 22 - 8 Japan

21:19 , Imogen Ainsworth

50 mins: high degree of danger, no mitigation, contact to the head. Ben Lam will stay off the pitch and Samoa are down to 14 for the rest of the match.

TRY! Japan 22 - 8 Samoa

21:18 , Imogen Ainsworth

48 mins: Japan from the maul this time! Jack Cornelsen takes the ball from the lineout, and it’s captain Kazuki Himeno who gets over from the rolling maul in the corner.

Matsuda misses the conversion, his first miss of the RWC this year.

YELLOW CARD Japan 17 - 8 Samoa

21:14 , Imogen Ainsworth

46 mins: Ben Lam is shown a yellow card (sent to the bunker) after his shoulder makes head contact in the tackle. Shota Horie comes back on after the pause, Japan back up to 15 while Samoa are down to 14 again.

Pieter Labuschagne goes off for an HIA, and Warner Dearns comes on as a replacement in the meantime.

Japan 17 - 8 Samoa

21:10 , Imogen Ainsworth

44 mins: Jonathan Taumateine gives away a penalty for tackling a player without the ball.

Japan 17 - 8 Samoa

21:08 , Imogen Ainsworth

42 mins: Lomano Lemeki puts in a huge (and well-timed) hit on Jonathan Taumateine who’s only just returned from his yellow card!

Samoa with a lineout after a 50-22 that followed a bit later.

SECOND HALF Japan 17 - 8 Samoa

21:04 , Imogen Ainsworth

40 mins: Rikiya Matsuda gets the second half under way!

Shota Horie’s card remains as a yellow, he’ll return to the pitch in five minutes.

HALF-TIME: Japan 17-8 Samoa

21:01 , Luke Baker

Here are the Japan tries from that first half in Toulouse.

Japan spring to life 🌸



Labuschagne gets the scoring underway in Toulouse 💪



First half stats

20:58 , Imogen Ainsworth

Territory: Japan 38%, Samoa 62%

Metres carried: Japan 182, Samoa 189

Tackles: Japan 96, Samoa 39

Tackles missed: Japan 15, Samoa 12

Top tackler: Shota Horie (15)

Top metres: Lomano Lemeki (89)

Top offloads: Duncan Paia’aua (3)

HALF TIME Japan 17 - 8 Samoa

20:52 , Imogen Ainsworth

Japan:

Tries - Pieter Labuschagne (13’), Michael Leitch (32’)

Conversions - Rikiya Matsuda (15’, 33’)

Penalty - Rikiya Matsuda (28’)

Samoa:

Try - Seilala Lam (38’)

Penalty - Alai D’Angelo Leuila (25’)

TRY! Japan 17 - 8 Samoa

20:46 , Imogen Ainsworth

37 mins: A massive rolling maul and Seilala Lam dots down for Samoa!

Christian Leali’ifano’s conversion is slightly wide.

Samoa have worked their way back into the game in the last few minutes and are looking a lot more positive.

YELLOW CARD Japan 17 - 3 Samoa

20:44 , Imogen Ainsworth

36 mins: Shota Horie is yellow-carded for an upright tackle which makes head contact. Both sides down to 14, and Horie’s card has been sent to the bunker.

CONVERSION! Japan 17 - 3 Samoa

20:39 , Imogen Ainsworth

32 mins: Matsuda with the kick!

Jonathan Taumateine has been yellow-carded for Samoa in the interim for his dangerous tackle in the build-up to the try. The bad luck worsens for Samoa as kicker Alai D’Angelo Leuila leaves the pitch to be replaced by Danny Toala.

TRY! Japan 15 - 3 Samoa

20:37 , Luke Baker

31 mins: Lemeki with a strong carry as he receives the ball from Dylan Riley. Japan work their way to the other side of the pitch and Leitch is lurking in the corner as he often does to score out wide!

Japan 10 - 3 Samoa

20:34 , Imogen Ainsworth

28 mins: Samoa penalised for being off their feet again.

Leitch does well to hold onto the ball at the lineout.

PENALTY! Japan 10 - 3 Samoa

20:33 , Imogen Ainsworth

27 mins: Matsuda adds three points!

Japan 7 - 3 Samoa

20:32 , Imogen Ainsworth

26 mins: Japan penalty as Samoa are off their feet, and prior to that Seilala Lam also doesn’t release. They go for the posts.

Japan 7 - 3 Samoa

20:30 , Imogen Ainsworth

24 mins: Samoa penalty now as they put in a strong defensive effort from the scrum, Alai D’Angelo Leuila’s kick gives them three points!

Japan 7 - 0 Samoa

20:27 , Imogen Ainsworth

21 mins: Japan penalty now! Jonathan Taumateine gives a no-look pass behind his back to Ben Lam, but Lam can’t keep hold of it and Japan have the scrum now as the winger spills it forward.

Japan 7 - 0 Samoa

20:26 , Imogen Ainsworth

20 mins: Samoa have the scrum as Japan’s numbers were wrong in the lineout. They’ve conceded five penalties so far to Samoa’s one.

Japan 7 - 0 Samoa

20:24 , Imogen Ainsworth

19 mins: Japan are penalised as Shota Horie puts his knee on the ground in the scrum, Samoa kick to the corner.

TRY! Japan 7 - 0 Samoa

20:20 , Luke Baker

13 mins: Naoto Saito gets the ball quickly from the back of the scrum to set up a speedy passage of play, Pieter Labuschagne receives an offload from Kazuki Himeno after a break from Lomano Lemeki and he scores! It’s his second try in his career for the Brave Blossoms.

TMO is called to check that the offload from Himeno goes backwards, it does and the try is given.

Matsuda converts!

Japan spring to life 🌸



Labuschagne gets the scoring underway in Toulouse 💪



Japan 0 - 0 Samoa

20:16 , Imogen Ainsworth

12 mins: Knock on for Samoa, Japan have the scrum.

Japan 0 -0 Samoa

20:15 , Imogen Ainsworth

10 mins: Japan give away a penalty for not releasing. Theo McFarland safely gathers the ball in the lineout that follows.

Japan 0 - 0 Samoa

20:13 , Imogen Ainsworth

7 mins: Ben Lam is oozing confidence under the high ball, he’s made a couple of solid takes in the past few minutes.

Japan 0 - 0 Samoa

20:08 , Imogen Ainsworth

4 mins: Samoa give away a penalty now for obstruction, Japan choose to go for the corner. Rikiya Matsuda’s kick finds touch.

Taleni Junior Agaese Seu leaves the field early on for Samoa and is replaced by Brian Alainu’u’ese.

Japan 0 - 0 Samoa

20:05 , Imogen Ainsworth

1 min: Japan are penalised for going in at the side and Samoa go for the posts. Alai D’Angelo Leuila’s 59 m kick has good accuracy but it falls slightly short.

KICK OFF Japan 0 - 0 Samoa

20:02 , Imogen Ainsworth

Christian Leali’ifano gets the match started!

Japan player stats

19:55 , Imogen Ainsworth

15 players from Japan’s victorious side who played Samoa earlier this year are in the team today, including their only try-scorer Amato Fakatava who starts in the second row.

Shota Horie, Keita Inagaki, Michael Leitch and Kotaro Matsushima are all facing Samoa for the third time at a RWC today having also played against them in 2015 and 2019.

Lomano Lemeki makes his first start since 23 October 2021 and is Japan’s starting fullback today.

Seungsin Lee scored 17 points against Samoa earlier this year and will make his RWC debut if he is used from the bench today.

Anthems and Siva Tau

19:55 , Imogen Ainsworth

Both teams are out for the anthems, starting with Japan and then Samoa.

Then we’ll have Samoa’s Siva Tau before kick-off in Toulouse.

Samoa player stats

19:50 , Imogen Ainsworth

One player in the Samoa team currently plays their club rugby in Japan, Taleni Seu plays for Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath.

Alamanda Motuga, who has been named on the bench, hasn’t played since Samoa’s last match against Japan earlier in the year and will make his 15s RWC debut if he plays today. He also represented Samoa Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018, the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and the Sevens Series.

It’s scrum-half Jonathan Taumateine’s 27th birthday today, and he’s contributed to two of Samoa’s six tries at this RWC.

Past form

19:45 , Imogen Ainsworth

Japan and Samoa have played against each other a total of 17 times. Samoa have won 12, Japan have won five.

In the past five meetings however, Japan have won three of the five. Samoa won the most recent encounter by a two-point margin this year in Tokyo.

The Brave Blossoms were victorious in their meetings in 2015, 2015, and 2019, and their highest score against Samoa came in 2019 (38-19).

This meeting will mark the first time since 2010 that the teams have played against each other twice in the same calendar year.

At Rugby World Cups, Japan have won two out of their three previous meetings.

Samoa won their first encounter at a RWC in 1999 (43-9), while Japan won the following two in 2015 (26-5), and 2019 at their home World Cup (38-19).

Home kit for both teams

19:35 , Imogen Ainsworth

Both Japan and Samoa will be wearing their home kit in tonight’s match with Japan in red and white and Samoa in blue.

Late change for Samoa - Vui out

19:25 , Imogen Ainsworth

Samoa have made a late change before kick-off with captain Chris Vui now no longer playing. He’s replaced by Steven Luatua who moves from the bench to the starting team, and Brian Alainu’u’ese joins the replacements.

Fritz Lee takes over the captaincy from Vui.

Samoa team news

18:45 , Luke Baker

There are four Samoan changes as Seilala Mapusua contends with a six-day turnaround from a defeat in the wet against Argentina.

Up front, Steven Luatua and Brian Alainu’uese, drop out, with Theo McFarland pushed forward into the second row to allow both Taleni Seu and Jordan Taufua to come into the back row.

There’s a reshuffle in the backline as well: Nigel Ah Wong and Ulupano Seuteni drop out, with Ed Fidow taking over on the wing and D’Angelo Leuila offering an extra midfield playmaking option alongside Tumua Manu.

Samoa XV: James Lay, Seilala Lam, Paul Alo-Emile; Chris Vui (captain), Theo McFarland; Taleni Seu, Fritz Lee, Jordan Taufua; Jonathan Taumateine, Christian Leali’ifano; Ben Lam, D’Angelo Leuila, Tumua Manu, Ed Fidow; Duncan Paia’aua.

Replacements: Sama Malolo, Jordan Lay, Michael Alaalatoa, Steven Luatua, Alamanda Motuga; Melani Matavao, Neria Fomai, Danny Toala.

Japan team news

18:34 , Luke Baker

Japan coach Jamie Joseph makes two backline changes to the side that started against England in Nice.

Full-back Semisi Masirewa suffered an injury five minutes into that game, so Lomano Lemeki steps into the starting team, while Dylan Riley is preferred to Tomoki Osada in the centres.

Seungsin Lee, who scored 17 points in the Pacific Nations Cup meeting between these two sides, is in line for a World Cup debut off the bench.

Japan XV: Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Jiwon Gu; Jack Cornelsen, Amato Fakatava; Michael Leitch, Pieter ‘Lappies’ Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno (captain); Yutaka Nagare, Rikiya Matsuda; Jone Naikabula, Ryoto Nakamura, Dylan Riley, Kotaro Matsushima; Lomano Lemeki.

Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Kanji Shimokawa; Naoto Saito, Seungsin Lee, Tomoki Osada

18:18 , Luke Baker

Japan and Samoa meet in an intriguing Pool D clash at the Rugby World Cup.

Both sides are still in with a quarter-final shot despite defeats to England and Argentina respectively last time out.

Samoa face Steve Borthwick’s side in their final pool game and back-to-back wins could be enough to take them through, while Japan’s meeting with Los Pumas on 8 October could become a last-eight play-off if victory is achieved here.

These two last met in the Pacific Nations Cup in July, with Samoa edging a hard-fought encounter 24-22.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Japan vs Samoa

17:59 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Japan vs Samoa in Pool D of the Rugby World Cup. Both sides can still qualify for the quarter-finals but victory this evening is a must.

Stick with us for full live coverage of an intriguing encounter in Toulouse.