Japan Is Turning 'Lost Judgment' Into a Live-Action Series

Japanese gaming fans will soon be treated to a live-action series adaptation of SEGA's Lost Judgment.

A sequel to Judgment — which itself was remastered for the PlayStation 4 last year — Lost Judgment marked the return of Japanese pop icon Takuya Kimura as Takayuki Yagami, a disgraced lawyer who became a private detective. According to Nikkan Gendai, the video game franchise is now being adapted into a television series currently named Unjudged, with Kimura himself possibly tied to the project. While details remain scarce at this point, there are also reports that a movie will be made in parallel.

The Japanese publication also notes, however, that Kimura is no longer interested in making a third season of BG Personal Bodyguard, a popular crime drama in the country which debuted in 2018 and followed up with a second season two years later. Similarly, despite the massive success of legal drama Hero, Kimura also refused to do a third season, so it remains to be seen whether he'll really return to the Judgment franchise for the third time.

