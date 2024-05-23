Japan tour 'will be a wonderful experience' - Mitoma

[Getty Images]

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma is looking forward to showing his team-mates his homeland when they travel to Japan for pre-season in July.

The Japan international, who has missed a significant amount of time this season with a back injury, confirmed he will be fit to play the two friendly games in Tokyo.

"You don’t often get the opportunity like this," Mitoma told the club website. "I am hoping a lot of people will come and watch us live in these two matches.

"I hope the fans will give us an incredible welcome in Japan, and it I know it will be a wonderful experience for the players and the club to see Japan and what a great country it is.

"I am looking forward to showing my team-mates my home country, and these will be my first matches after the injury."

Albion will play Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy in the 68,000 capacity National Stadium on 24 July and 28 July respectively.

Club captain Lewis Dunk added: "The trip will be an important part of our pre-season preparations and we've got two games in a brilliant stadium which we're really looking forward to.

"We've built up a big following in Japan since Mitoma came to the club and began tearing up the Premier League!"