Japan Tightens COVID Rules for Olympic Athletes From 6 Nations

The Japanese government has asked participants at the Tokyo Olympic Games from six South Asian countries, including India, to take COVID-19 tests every day for seven days prior to their departure for Japan.

Japan's state broadcaster NHK said that athletes and all other members of delegations from India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face stricter countermeasures because of the spreading Delta variant, which was first identified in India.

In other countries where the Delta variant has been reported, a shorter regimen of daily tests has been mandated. "For athletes coming from Bangladesh, Egypt, Great Britain, Malaysia and Vietnam, where the Delta variant has been spreading, but the infection situation is not as serious as the above six countries, the government plans to shorten the pre-departure testing period to three days," The Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

NHK added that the measures would take effect on July 1.

Participants from these countries have already been required to be vaccinated before entering Japan, which is not a precondition for athletes from other delegations.

All overseas teams should have members tested twice within four days prior to departure, and every day in principle after arriving in Japan.

The latest step also requires participants from Egypt, Vietnam, Malaysia, Britain and Bangladesh to be tested every day for three days prior to departure.

Earlier in June, the IOA had criticised as Japan's rules that stated Indian athletes would be allowed to the games village only five days before their event.

