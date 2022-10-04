Japan tells citizens to take cover after North Korea launches ballistic missile

Julian Ryall
·5 min read
The launch prompted a rare activation of Japan's J-alert system - GETTY IMAGES
The launch prompted a rare activation of Japan's J-alert system - GETTY IMAGES

Japan has reacted furiously after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over northern parts of the country on Tuesday morning, triggering the J-Alert system to warn residents to take cover in sturdy buildings or underground.

Fumio Kishida, the Japanese prime minister, said firing a missile across Japanese territory was “outrageous” and “barbaric”.

The weapon, which analysts suggest may have been a nuclear-capable Hwasong-12 intercontinental ballistic missile, was detected being launched from North Korea’s Jagang Province at 7.22am local time (11.22pm BST on Monday) and crashed into the Pacific Ocean about 1,900 miles to the east of Japan, 22 minutes later.

Subsequent analysis of the missile’s trajectory indicates that it crossed Aomori Prefecture about one minute before travelling out into the Pacific. The missile flew about 4,000km (2,485 miles) at an altitude of about 1,000km.

Train operators across northern Japan temporarily halted services and the government issued warnings to both civilian aircraft operating in the region and ships off the north-east coast of Japan.

There have been no immediate reports of damage and Tokyo said it did not shoot down the missile as it was judged not to be a threat.

Nonetheless, the launch prompted a rare activation of Japan's J-alert system, which appeared on TV screens showing the national broadcaster, NHK. The message warned citizens in two northern prefectures – Aomori and Hokkaido – and islands around Tokyo to seek shelter.

The missile is believed to have been a nuclear-capable Hwasong-12 - AP
The missile is believed to have been a nuclear-capable Hwasong-12 - AP

It is the first time in more than five years that Japan has issued a warning for residents to take cover from a North Korean missile – the last time was on Sep 15, 2017 when Pyongyang launched its Hwasong-12 missile that landed in waters east of Hokkaido.

Seoul promises ‘resolute’ response

“The J-Alert came on the television and by mobile phone just as I was getting ready to leave the house to go to work”, said Hideo Okada, a property executive who lives in southern Hokkaido. “It was a loud alarm, the same as when they warn that a major earthquake is imminent.

“It made me jump, but then I saw that it was a missile and I thought to myself ‘the North Koreans are crazy’”, he told The Telegraph. “I just carried on as normal. There was nothing I could do and the chances of being hit by the missile were tiny – you would have to be really, really unlucky - so I just went to work”.

Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea's president, convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council - GETTY IMAGES
Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea's president, convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council - GETTY IMAGES

South Korea has echoed Japan’s anger at the latest launch, with Yoon Suk-yeol, the president, warning of a “resolute” response and convening an emergency meeting of the National Security Council.

“North Korea again launched an intermediate range ballistic missile of around 4,000 km over the Japanese archipelago”, he said. “Such reckless nuclear provocations will be met with a resolute response from our military and our allies, as well as the international community”.

The White House condemned the missile test and said it was consulting allies on a “robust” response.

Fifth launch in a week

The test launch is the fifth by North Korea in the past week and its 23rd ballistic missile test this year.

It comes as South Korea ramps up military drills with the US amid heightening tensions in the region.

South Korea, Japan and the US staged anti-submarine drills on Friday - the first in five years - just days after Washington and Seoul conducted large-scale exercises in waters off the peninsula.

Such drills infuriate North Korea, which sees them as rehearsals for an invasion.

US Vice President Kamala Harris was in Seoul last week and toured the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone that divides the peninsula, on a trip that aimed to underscore her country's "ironclad" commitment to South Korea's defence against the North.

The top US diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, described North Korea's test as “unfortunate”.

He urged Pyongyang to “take the path of dialogue, commit to serious and sustained diplomacy, and refrain from further destabilising activities”.

Train services were disrupted in northern Japan following the missile launch - GETTY IMAGES
Train services were disrupted in northern Japan following the missile launch - GETTY IMAGES

The test comes just days after Kwon Young-se, the South Korean unification minister, said the North’s recent missile tests are designed to “tame” the new government in Seoul and, at the same time, remind the US of its presence at a time when much of the international community’s attentions are focused on Ukraine.

South Korean and US officials have been warning for months that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is preparing to conduct another nuclear test.

Officials have said they believe this could happen soon after China's upcoming party congress on October 16.

North Korea, which is under multiple UN sanctions for its weapons programmes, typically seeks to maximise the geopolitical impact of its tests with careful timing.

Kim ‘wants attention’

Analysts agree that the Kim regime is seeking attention.

“By now, North Korea’s short-range missile tests suffer diminishing returns in terms of technical advancement, domestic political value and international signalling”, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

“Diplomacy isn’t dead, but talks aren’t about to resume either”, he added.

“Pyongyang is still in the middle of a provocation-and-testing cycle and is likely waiting until after China’s mid-October Communist Party Congress to conduct a more militarily significant test.

Kim Jong-un sees US drills in waters around the Korean peninsula as rehearsals for an invasion - AP
Kim Jong-un sees US drills in waters around the Korean peninsula as rehearsals for an invasion - AP

“The Kim regime is developing weapons such as tactical nuclear warheads and submarine-launched ballistic missiles as part of a long-term strategy to outrun South Korea in an arms race and drive wedges among US allies.”

The condemnation of the international community is unlikely to have much impact on the secretive regime’s actions, with analysts anticipating further provocations in the coming weeks.

As well as another underground nuclear test at the Punggye-ri proving grounds, analysts expect the North to launch its first missile-capable submarine and to carry out submarine-launched ballistic missile tests in the near future.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • NHL to use digital advertising on boards for 2022-23 season

    Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Holloway leads Oilers to 7-2 pre-season rout over Canucks

    EDMONTON — Dylan Holloway had three goals and an assist and Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 7-2 pre-season victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Warren Foegele had a pair of late goals and Tyson Barrie and also scored for the Oilers (4-2 in NHL pre-season play) who dressed close to their full regular-season lineup. Nils Hoglander and Conor Garland replied for the Canucks, who had few familiar faces playing in the contest. Vancouver has yet to