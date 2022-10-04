Japan tells citizens to take cover after North Korea launches ballistic missile

The launch prompted a rare activation of Japan's J-alert system - GETTY IMAGES

Japan has reacted furiously after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over northern parts of the country on Tuesday morning, triggering the J-Alert system to warn residents to take cover in sturdy buildings or underground.

Fumio Kishida, the Japanese prime minister, said firing a missile across Japanese territory was “outrageous” and “barbaric”.

The weapon, which analysts suggest may have been a nuclear-capable Hwasong-12 intercontinental ballistic missile, was detected being launched from North Korea’s Jagang Province at 7.22am local time (11.22pm BST on Monday) and crashed into the Pacific Ocean about 1,900 miles to the east of Japan, 22 minutes later.

Subsequent analysis of the missile’s trajectory indicates that it crossed Aomori Prefecture about one minute before travelling out into the Pacific. The missile flew about 4,000km (2,485 miles) at an altitude of about 1,000km.

Train operators across northern Japan temporarily halted services and the government issued warnings to both civilian aircraft operating in the region and ships off the north-east coast of Japan.

There have been no immediate reports of damage and Tokyo said it did not shoot down the missile as it was judged not to be a threat.

Nonetheless, the launch prompted a rare activation of Japan's J-alert system, which appeared on TV screens showing the national broadcaster, NHK. The message warned citizens in two northern prefectures – Aomori and Hokkaido – and islands around Tokyo to seek shelter.

The missile is believed to have been a nuclear-capable Hwasong-12 - AP

It is the first time in more than five years that Japan has issued a warning for residents to take cover from a North Korean missile – the last time was on Sep 15, 2017 when Pyongyang launched its Hwasong-12 missile that landed in waters east of Hokkaido.

Seoul promises ‘resolute’ response

“The J-Alert came on the television and by mobile phone just as I was getting ready to leave the house to go to work”, said Hideo Okada, a property executive who lives in southern Hokkaido. “It was a loud alarm, the same as when they warn that a major earthquake is imminent.

“It made me jump, but then I saw that it was a missile and I thought to myself ‘the North Koreans are crazy’”, he told The Telegraph. “I just carried on as normal. There was nothing I could do and the chances of being hit by the missile were tiny – you would have to be really, really unlucky - so I just went to work”.

Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea's president, convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council - GETTY IMAGES

South Korea has echoed Japan’s anger at the latest launch, with Yoon Suk-yeol, the president, warning of a “resolute” response and convening an emergency meeting of the National Security Council.

“North Korea again launched an intermediate range ballistic missile of around 4,000 km over the Japanese archipelago”, he said. “Such reckless nuclear provocations will be met with a resolute response from our military and our allies, as well as the international community”.

The White House condemned the missile test and said it was consulting allies on a “robust” response.

Fifth launch in a week

The test launch is the fifth by North Korea in the past week and its 23rd ballistic missile test this year.

It comes as South Korea ramps up military drills with the US amid heightening tensions in the region.

South Korea, Japan and the US staged anti-submarine drills on Friday - the first in five years - just days after Washington and Seoul conducted large-scale exercises in waters off the peninsula.

Such drills infuriate North Korea, which sees them as rehearsals for an invasion.

US Vice President Kamala Harris was in Seoul last week and toured the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone that divides the peninsula, on a trip that aimed to underscore her country's "ironclad" commitment to South Korea's defence against the North.

The top US diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, described North Korea's test as “unfortunate”.

He urged Pyongyang to “take the path of dialogue, commit to serious and sustained diplomacy, and refrain from further destabilising activities”.

Train services were disrupted in northern Japan following the missile launch - GETTY IMAGES

The test comes just days after Kwon Young-se, the South Korean unification minister, said the North’s recent missile tests are designed to “tame” the new government in Seoul and, at the same time, remind the US of its presence at a time when much of the international community’s attentions are focused on Ukraine.

South Korean and US officials have been warning for months that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is preparing to conduct another nuclear test.

Officials have said they believe this could happen soon after China's upcoming party congress on October 16.

North Korea, which is under multiple UN sanctions for its weapons programmes, typically seeks to maximise the geopolitical impact of its tests with careful timing.

Kim ‘wants attention’

Analysts agree that the Kim regime is seeking attention.

“By now, North Korea’s short-range missile tests suffer diminishing returns in terms of technical advancement, domestic political value and international signalling”, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

“Diplomacy isn’t dead, but talks aren’t about to resume either”, he added.

“Pyongyang is still in the middle of a provocation-and-testing cycle and is likely waiting until after China’s mid-October Communist Party Congress to conduct a more militarily significant test.

Kim Jong-un sees US drills in waters around the Korean peninsula as rehearsals for an invasion - AP

“The Kim regime is developing weapons such as tactical nuclear warheads and submarine-launched ballistic missiles as part of a long-term strategy to outrun South Korea in an arms race and drive wedges among US allies.”

The condemnation of the international community is unlikely to have much impact on the secretive regime’s actions, with analysts anticipating further provocations in the coming weeks.

As well as another underground nuclear test at the Punggye-ri proving grounds, analysts expect the North to launch its first missile-capable submarine and to carry out submarine-launched ballistic missile tests in the near future.