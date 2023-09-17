How Japan can stop England’s new weapon – George Ford’s drop goals

George Ford kicks one of his three drop goals against Argentina - Getty Images/Gaspafotos/MB Media

When you revisit Jannie de Beer’s drop goal masterclass against England from 1999, in the lead-up to the third of his five successful attempts – still a record, although perhaps one George Ford has in his sights – you should watch the facial expressions of the players from each respective side.

Jason Leonard gamely attempts a charge down before despondently puffing out his cheeks, with the ball having whizzed past him for three more points. Of greater interest, however, is the look on the face of Krynauw Otto, the Springbok No 4 looking back from the previous ruck.

As he realises what is about to happen, perhaps in response to the call being made by the late, great, Joost van der Westhuizen at scrum-half, a smile breaks out across Otto’s face. Everyone knows a drop goal is coming and that there is almost no way to stop it.

The drop goal was not exactly extinct - it’s only been 15 months since Freddie Burns knocked one over at Twickenham to win the Gallagher Premiership for Leicester Tigers, funnily enough as an injury replacement for Ford - but they are now certainly back in fashion. Which raises the question; how exactly do you stop them?

Phil Larder, England’s defence coach on that day in 1999 and later for England’s Rugby World Cup win in 2003 thanks to that drop goal from Jonny Wilkinson, is a good person to consult on the matter. Although Larder’s response merely underlines how effective a weapon the drop goal can be.

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal to give England victory in extra time during the Rugby World Cup final against Australia in 2003 - Getty Images/David Rogers

“The [Ford against Argentina] drop goals were superb. It reminded me of the 1999 World Cup when South Africa beat us by doing exactly the same thing,” Larder tells Telegraph Sport.

“As a defensive coach I didn’t have a clue how to get to Jannie [de Beer] because he was standing so deep. George did a superb job. It makes you wonder what the selection process is going to be.

“It is virtually impossible [to stop them]. You can’t get to them. You saw that in the 2003 final when Australia knew exactly what was coming but it was impossible to stop. If the pass from the scrum half to the fly half is clean then it is impossible to stop.”

Story continues

With that last comment from Larder in mind, the question is: how else can teams effectively shut down a drop goal?

Disrupt the pass

As Larder mentions, a “clean” pass is essential for the timing of the drop goal. Mitchell’s passes for Ford’s first two drop goals travelled back over 10 metres, giving Ford the time he needed. Mitchell also notably twisted as he passed, effectively passing back across his body to give himself a bit of extra protection from any counter-rucking players.

Argentina committed no players to the ruck for Ford’s first and third drop goals and only one, Tomas Lavanini, for the second with Ellis Genge nullifying his former Leicester team-mate. Putting on more pressure in that area with more players engaged in the counter-ruck can disrupt the scrum-half’s preparations and either cause the attacking team to force the pass or abort to look for another option.

Have ‘gunners’ ready

Watch Ford against Argentina and you will notice that for his first two drop goals, he is still moving backwards right before he takes the passes from Mitchell, so he can create as much space as possible between himself and the previous ruck to create a longer chase for Argentina’s ‘gunners’ - the players tasked with getting out of the line as fast as possible to apply pressure and either make Ford miss or potentially charge the attempt down.

How much Argentina were actually expecting drop goals from Ford before the game is unknown, but in Mateo Carreras, whether by design or not. Argentina had one of their quickest players in the right position to rush out of the line for Ford’s first attempt. Carreras probably arrives half a second too late.

Now that teams are more aware of England’s love for the tactic, you can expect to see after a few phases opponents positioning their quickest athletes with enough space and depth to attempt charge downs when Ford starts drifting back into the pocket. Not that even that approach is guaranteed to work. Ford’s third drop goal from a considerably shorter range had two Argentina players rushing out to try and stop him and neither of them really got close.

Lay the trap

Admittedly high-risk, but by positioning ‘gunners’ and more bodies into counter-rucks when preparing to disrupt a drop goal, you create a narrower defensive shape and leave space out wide. Which is not exactly an area where England currently appear comfortable - think about the squandered four-on-two overlap against Argentina and their general lack of attacking creativity this year.

Offering gaps on the wings is almost too tempting to pass over for an attacking side and, against England anyway, probably comes with less risk, asking them to try to capitalise on space out wide rather than take what was the preferred option against Argentina of keeping the scoreboard ticking over through Ford. Who knows how much Tom Curry’s red card changed England’s approach against Argentina but regardless, they have stumbled onto a gameplan which works for them, suits Borthwick’s principles and can flourish in tight World Cup matches.

Get that defensive approach wrong, of course, and against more efficient attacking sides you find yourselves conceding tries in the corner. What do Japan fear more, Ford’s metronomic points-scoring or England’s attack? Their approach on Sunday will be worth observing.