Japan stocks renew highs amid weaker yen, optimism over US, China

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks gained on Monday, with the Topix renewing a 33-year high, as a weaker yen lent broad support and economically sensitive stocks rallied amid a strengthening view that the U.S. economy will avoid recession.

Market sentiment was also buoyed by gains in Chinese equities after Beijing unveiled a new set of stimulus measures.

The Topix entered the midday recess up 0.79% at 2,368.29, just below the session high of 2,368.53, a fresh 33-year peak.

The Nikkei 225 share average added 0.58% to 32,899.99, just below the session's peak of 32,900.05, a one-month high.

A positive close in the current session would extend winning streaks for both the Topix and the Nikkei to six days, the longest run since mid-May.

A dearth of key economic indicators or other events this week may prevent aggressive buying of Japanese stocks, said Nomura Securities strategist Maki Sawada, predicting a 32,300-33,300 range for the Nikkei.

"It's an environment conducive to fostering concerns the market is overbought, considering how far it's come over a short amount of time," she said.

U.S. stock futures pointed higher following Friday's gains in the S&P 500, when employment data suggested some loosening of the jobs market.

While the data reduced bets for more Federal Reserve tightening, it cemented views of higher-for-longer rates.

Long-term Treasury yields rose, lifting the dollar above 146 yen. U.S. markets are closed on Monday for a holiday.

Meanwhile, Chinese shares rallied strongly on Monday amid expectations of more policy support for the embattled property sector.

Shippers paced gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sectors, jumping 2.99%. Iron and steel rose 2.98%.

Kobe Steel was the best-performing stock on the Nikkei, jumping 4.92%. The stock built on a 3.88% rally on Friday, after reports it had developed new steel plates for electric vehicles.

Transport equipment makers rounded out the TSE's top three, gaining 2.14%, with a weaker yen boosting the value of overseas revenue. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)