Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka wins men's all-around title. Defending Olympic champion Hashimoto falters

Shinnosuke Oka, left, and Daiki Hashimoto, of Japan, right, celebrate after Oka won the gold medal during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

PARIS (AP) — Shinnosuke Oka of Japan won the men’s all-around gymnastics title at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, upsetting the two main favorites in a nail-biting contest.

The former junior world champion won with a total of 86.832 points ahead of Zhang Boheng and Xiao Ruoteng, both of China.

Defending Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan fell during his pommel horse routine, finishing sixth.

Along with Hashimoto, Zhang was the other top contender, but he got off a shaky start on the floor exercise that cost him the gold medal despite a strong finish.

Zhang had dominated qualifying ahead of Oka and Hashimoto.

The women’s all-around final will take place Thursday. Simone Biles and her U.S. teammate Suni Lee are set to become the first two Olympic all-around champions to face one another in the competition.

