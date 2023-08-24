Japan releases radioactive Fukushima water into Pacific

An activist during a protest against Japan's plan to release treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean in Seoul, South Korea - Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Japan began releasing radioactive water containing tritium from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, prompting anger from neighbouring countries.

Shortly after engineers began the procedure to release the treated water at 1pm local time, the Chinese government imposed a complete ban on all seafood imports from Japan.

Beijing said it was “highly concerned about the risk of radioactive contamination brought by Japan’s food and agricultural products exported to China”.

Tanks storing radioactive contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant - The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images

The South Korean government said it was satisfied with the scientific evidence that the release was safe provided by Japanese authorities and the International Atomic Energy Agency, but said Korean scientists would monitor radiation in seawater and fish catches and Seoul will institute legal proceedings should levels surpass legal limits.

The South Korean opposition was less understanding of Tokyo’s decision, however, with Lee Jae-myung, the head of the Democratic Party, accusing Japan of, “an act of terror” that will “go down in history as the Second Pacific War”.

‘The sea is not Japan’s trash bin’

On Thursday, South Korean police detained 16 university students for trying to break into the Japanese embassy in Seoul to protest the release.

The students had gathered on the 8th floor of the downtown building housing the embassy in the South Korean capital and attempted to enter it while shouting slogans against the Fukushima water release, the Yonhap newswire reported.

Tritium and human health

The protesters also hung banners condemning Japan’s actions. “The sea is not Japan’s trash bin,” read one of the banners. “Stop releasing contaminated water at once,” said another.

Japan’s allies in the region have been more supportive, with the Australian ambassador to Tokyo saying his government has “full confidence in the independent, impartial and science-based technical advice” that has been provided by the IAEA ahead of the release of the water.

The US has similarly sided with Tokyo, with Emanuel Rahm, the US ambassador to Tokyo, telling reporters on Thursday that he intends to visit Fukushima in the near future and is looking forward to sampling local sushi.

Local fishermen oppose decision

Communities in north-east Japan have expressed their anger at the decision, with the national federation of fishermen accusing the government of going back on its promise to “gain the understanding” of the local fisheries industry.

“Our opposition to the ocean release plan, which cannot gain the understanding of fisheries operators and the people, remains totally unchanged,” the federation said, adding that while fish caught off north-east Japan may be safe to eat, there is little “social confidence” and that has hurt the industry’s reputation.

Japanese fishermen have expressed concern over the government's decision to release contaminated water into the Pacific - Kim Soo-Hyeon/Reuters

The Tokyo-based Citizens’ Nuclear Information Centre has condemned the government’s decision, accusing it of breaching the London Convention on marine pollution and pointing out that the IAEA has failed to provide an environmental assessment of the cumulative impact of releasing treated water over the next 30 years.

“The government’s unilateral reneging on its written promises is an act that is both irrational and unethical and completely destroys trust not only in the government but in politics as well”, it said in a statement. “Social norms will collapse. The government says that it will ‘take full responsibility for the situation, even if it takes decades to resolve’, but who can believe this?”

The water has been building up in tanks at the power station since three of its six reactors were destroyed in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. An estimated 1.13 million tonnes of water that was sprayed onto the reactor chambers to keep them cool or leaked into the subterranean levels of the plant will be released into the ocean over the next 30 years.

Tokyo said it has considered a number of options to dispose of the water, including underground disposal and evaporating it into the atmosphere. The government concluded, however, that treating the contaminated water in the Advanced Liquid Processing System and then heavily diluting and gradually releasing it into the ocean was the most effective and safe approach.

And while the ALPS unit at the site is able to reduce radionuclides such as strontium, ruthenium, caesium-134 and iodine-131 to below legally acceptable levels, it is not able to eliminate the isotope tritium. Experts insist, however, that tritium has a brief half-life and poses no threat to human life or the flora and fauna of the ocean.

According to Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the power plant, an initial 7,076 tonnes of treated water will be diluted with seawater and released over the next 17 days.