Japan redefines rape and raises age of consent in landmark move

Japan has passed laws that redefine rape and raise the age of consent in a landmark overhaul of sex crime laws.

The definition of rape was broadened to "non-consensual sexual intercourse" from "forcible sexual intercourse", aligning Japanese law's definition with other countries.

Previous laws did not protect those coerced into having sex and deterred reporting of such attacks, critics say.

They've also led to inconsistent court decisions, fuelling calls for change.

The new law was passed by the upper house of the Diet - Japan's parliament - on Friday. It explicitly outlines eight scenarios where it is difficult for a victim to "form, express, or fulfil an intention not to consent" to sexual intercourse.

These include situations where the victim is intoxicated with alcohol or drugs; or subject to violence or threats; or is "frightened or astonished". Another scenario appears to describe an abuse of power, where the victim is "worried" of the consequences of refusal.

The legal age of consent, previously at 13 and one of the lowest among developed nations, has been raised to 16 years. However, a person who has had sex with a minor aged 13 to 15 will be punished only if the person is five or more years older than the minor.

This is only the first time Japan has changed its age of consent since its enactment in 1907.

Meanwhile, the statute of limitations or legal window for reporting rape will be extended to 15 years from 10 years, to give survivors more time to come forward.

New laws passed on Friday also ban "photo voyeurism" which include upskirting and secret filming of sexual acts, among other things.

Japan has been looking at several penal code changes to strengthen legislation against sex crimes after multiple rape acquittals in 2019 caused national outcry.

That same year, the nationwide Flower Demo campaign against sexual violence started. On the 11th day of every month since April 2019, activists would gather throughout Japan to demand justice and show solidarity with sexual assault survivors.