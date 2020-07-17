Japan puts central bank digital currencies on key policy roadmap

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will look closer into whether to issue central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in future, the government said in its annual policy roadmap, a sign that Tokyo may be warming to the idea as the coronavirus heightens demand for cashless payments.

In its first-ever reference to digital currency in the annual roadmap, the government urged the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to liaise with other countries to jointly examine its feasibility.

The BOJ has so far said it had no immediate plans to issue a digital currency.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The BOJ will coordinate with other countries to consider CBDCs by examining and verifying technological tests," said the annual roadmap, which serves as a guidance for the government's long-term economic and fiscal policies.

The government also said it will seek a cut in interbank transfer fees as part of a wider move to boost digital payment systems.





(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)