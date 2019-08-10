New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Climax A Block Final match grades: Kota Ibushi and Kazuchika Okada deliver a classic

New Japan Pro Wrestling's G1 Climax 29 A Block Final looked to be an above-average show — until the main event of IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi, with the winner advancing to the G1 Climax final on Monday.

Okada and Ibushi went out and put on one of the best matches of 2019, with Ibushi beating Okada to advance to the final against the winner of B Block Final that will be determined on Sunday.

Here are match grades and a recap, courtesy of SN's Steven Muehlhausen.

New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Climax 29 A Block Final Grades

Jon Moxley & Shota Umino def. Juice Robinson & Ren Narita

Muehlhausen: Surprised to see Moxley and Robinson have as much interaction as they did heading into their match on Sunday at the B Block Final. Nothing really to the match. Basic stuff that ended with Robinson hurting his knee to play into the bout on Sunday and Umino getting the fall over Narita.

Grade: C

Jeff Cobb & Toa Henare def. Toru Yano & Tomoaki Honma

Muehlhausen: Yano is excellent because he’s the buffer guy. With all the top-notch wrestling, he provides the comedy. Cobb and Yano face each other on Sunday’s B Block Final show, and CobB gained momentum getting the win for his team with the Tour of the Islands.

Grade: C-

Minoru Suzuki & Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi

Muehlhausen: Taichi really stands out. His personality is a sight to behold — he isn’t the greatest in the ring, but his mannerisms make you want to see him get beat up by the babyface. Liked the interaction between Taichi and Ishii afterward to tease their match on Sunday.

Grade: C-

Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi & Bushi def. Jay White & Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens

Muehlhausen: The interaction between White and Naito in the middle of the match was done perfectly. They hit a couple of moves and then got out to not give too much away when they meet in the B Block championship on Sunday. Takagi hit the Made in Japan on Takahashi for the pin.

Having White and Naito stand next to each other and get into each other’s faces on the outside after the match talking trash was well executed. They didn’t touch during the interaction, which made you want to see the match more.

Grade: B-

Bad Luck Fale def. Sanada

Muehlhausen: The finish takes away from what was a better-than-expected match as they did the little man-vs.-big man style, even though Sanada is an excellent-sized talent. While it was impressive seeing Fale win with a small package, why pin Sanada after he was the only guy up to this point to pin Okada to net a future IWGP heavyweight title match? It makes the win meaningless.

Grade: B-

Lance Archer def. EVIL

Muehlhausen: Archer has come into his own in this tournament. He’s a big man who can move fluidly, and it showed. Not many guys over 6-6 can do standing moonsaults from the apron to the outside and do flips over the ropes into the ring. Add in the fact that Archer tried his hardest to bring back The Claw from the 1970s — and you know what, might have succeeded.



Grade: B





Zack Sabre Jr. def. KENTA

Muehlhausen: A really good bout between wrestlers whose styles meshed exceptionally well. You had smooth transitions into submissions and near falls and hard-hitting with the hard open-palm strikes. Great ending playing off Sabre hurting KENTA’s left arm from his WWE injury a few years ago. Sabre locked in the omoplata in stretching KENTA’s left eye arm back with his left leg in the middle of his back and using the right leg to pound the back of KENTA’s head to get him to submit. You don’t see submissions like that in this day of age. The old school aspect of wrestling is alive and well because of guys like Sabre.

Grade: A-

Will Ospreay def. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Muehlhausen: This had the makings of a passing of the torch, and to the shock of many it happened with the IWGP junior heavyweight champion pulling off the upset.

The crowd was heavily into the match and wanting both guys to win. The psychology of Tanahashi is breathtaking. He sells everything perfectly; his facial expressions are spot on and executes his maneuvers flawlessly. It doesn’t get any better than that.

No athlete quite like Ospreay. He’s like the NBA's Golden State Warriors: always in constant motion. It's a sight to see watching him mix in emotion to get the crowd invested when he performs aerial moves combined with his punches and kicks.

The look on Ospreay’s face when he realized he beat Tanahashi with the stormbreaker showed how much the win means to him and now he belongs in the upper echelon of the New Japan roster. You don’t see guys like that every day. Ospreay is something special. The fact he beat Tanahashi in the G1 shows the future is bright for the English star.

Grade: A

Kota Ibushi def. Kazuchika Okada to win the A Block championship

Muehlhausen: Words cannot describe what I just saw. You couldn’t have paced a better wrestling match, starting with a slow build with mat wrestling from Okada to Ibushi’s aerial attack to his power game to turning it on in the final 10 minutes. By that point, the crowd was in the palm of their hands, and then they went up a notch.

The match seemed destined to go close to the 30-minute time limit, but it went a little over 25.

A well thought-out match finished when Ibushi reversed the Rainmaker into a kamigoye, and Okada kicked out at 2 9/10. Ibushi goes right back to the well, hitting another kamigoye to score the pin and move on to the finals of the G1 Climax for the second year in a row.

A pretty great moment occurred at the end when both guys are laying on the mat with their arms draped over one another.

Perfect match with perfect storytelling with the right guy winning since Okada is already the IWGP heavyweight champion.

Grade: A+++