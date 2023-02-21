Japan Prime Minister Kishida Announces $5.5 Billion in New Aid to Ukraine

Isabel Reynolds
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan would provide $5.5 billion in fresh aid for Ukraine and host President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at an online G-7 summit to mark the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor a year ago.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The online summit will be held Feb. 24, Kishida told a symposium late Monday. Japan is the host of this year’s gathering of the leaders of the Group of Seven advanced democracies and the government has said maintaining unity on support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia would be priorities at the summit to be held in Hiroshima.

Surveys show Kishida has the backing of much of the public on the issue. A poll by the Nikkei newspaper carried out Feb. 7-10 found 66% of respondents said the government should continue supporting Ukraine, even if if causes an adverse effect on their own lives.

Many in Japan have expressed fears that failing to respond to Russia’s attack could embolden China to make a similar move against Taiwan, whose stability Tokyo sees as key to its own security.

Biden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into War

Kishida announced his plans as US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv and met Zelenskiy, declaring “unwavering support” in a dramatic show of solidarity.

--With assistance from Kyoko Shimodoi.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Latest Stories

  • Japan to give Ukraine $5.5B, host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced a new $5.5 billion financial aid for Ukraine and will mark the first anniversary of the war by hosting an online Group of Seven summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kishida, speaking at a global forum in Tokyo organized by a Japanese think tank, said Ukraine still suffers under the Russian invasion and its people need help to rebuild their daily lives and infrastructure that's been badly damaged by Russian attacks. As this year's president of G-7, Kishida said he will host an online summit to be joined by Zelenskyy on Friday to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

  • Russia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military Failings

    (Bloomberg) -- It was envisioned as the centerpiece of a $200 billion program revolutionizing how the US Army would fight. Now it’s languishing in storage in Virginia, a 25-ton symbol of the malaise that lies at the nexus of the Pentagon and the defense industry.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall

  • Support for Japan PM Kishida Slips After Aide’s LGBTQ Gaffe, Poll Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida edged down slightly in an opinion poll by the Mainichi newspaper, after a former aide made discriminatory remarks regarding the LGBTQ community earlier this month.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets

  • Belarus to form new paramilitary force amid Ukraine conflict

    MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus' authoritarian president said Monday that the ex-Soviet nation will form a new territorial defense force amid the fighting in neighboring Ukraine. President Alexander Lukashenko has cultivated close military ties with Russia, which used Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine nearly a year ago at the start of what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation.” Russia also has maintained about 10,000 troops in Belarus and the two countries have regularly conduc

  • Dierks Bentley to perform at NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

    Dierks Bentley to perform at NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21 in North Carolina. Video Courtesy: Dierks Bentley

  • Biden's message in Poland on eve of Ukraine war anniversary: 'Our support ... remains unwavering'

    This week in Poland, President Joe Biden is set to underscore the importance of NATO's support for Ukraine after making a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. Biden's chief message while in Warsaw, Poland, until Wednesday is expected to center around continued backing from western allies for Ukraine, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters last week.

  • Martial arts swords caught at BWI-Marshall security checkpoint

    A traveler with martial arts swords was stopped at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. According to the Transportation Security Administration, the person tried to take the swords through the security checkpoint. He left them with officials once he found out the swords needed to be packed in a checked bag.

  • British tennis given 500,000 reasons to let Russians back in

    The tennis tours are pressuring the British game to admit Russian and Belarusian players this summer, with the WTA offering a $500,000 incentive for the ban to be dropped.

  • Fact check: False claim US government admitted satellites are really balloons

    Scientists and NASA confirm satellites are real. The agency began launching satellites into outer space in 1958.

  • The pattern is ripe for a southern Ontario ice storm this week

    Indications point toward the potential for an ice storm across parts of southern Ontario this week.

  • The first phase of Putin’s war is over – now the West needs a new strategy

    A swift Russian victory, with its troops parading in victory through the streets of Kyiv. A collapse of power in the Kremlin, with Vladimir Putin despatched in a palace coup. Or perhaps even a quickly negotiated peace settlement, with small parcels of land changing hands as the borders were redrawn.

  • Russian officials are denying ammunition to Wagner fighters - group founder

    A onetime catering entrepreneur who once shunned the public spotlight, Prigozhin has assumed an ever more public role in Russian politics since the start of the war in Ukraine a year ago, with his Wagner Group spearheading Russia's months-long battle for the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region. In a seven-minute long audio message published on Monday by his press service, an apparently angry and emotional Prigozhin said he was required to "apologise and obey" in order to secure ammunition for his troops.

  • Nations: No clarity on neutrality, no Olympics for Russia

    The governments of 34 nations released a statement Monday calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of “neutrality” as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year's Paris Olympics. The IOC wants competitors from those countries who have not supported the war to be able to compete as neutral athletes, with no symbols of their countries allowed.

  • A Russian university professor was forced to resign from his post a week after his comments about Vladimir Putin were published: report

    Vitaly Blazhevich, a professor based in Khabarovsk, told a news outlet that he was also threatened to be dismissed "for immorality."

  • Body of Mom Whose Disappearance Riveted the U.K. Found in River: 'She Was the Center of Our World'

    Dog walkers spotted the remains of Nicola Bulley, 45, less than a mile from where she went missing in Northwest England on Jan. 27, according to police

  • China weighing weapons for Russia? 'Last of Us' sparks zombie fungi fears: 5 Things podcast

    Blinken says the U.S. has detected more participation in Russia's war in Ukraine from China, plus 'Last of Us' sparks fungi fears: 5 Things podcast

  • Artillery Ammo Deals for Ukraine Gain Traction With EU Members

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union members may agree to pool ammunition purchases as early as next month in a push to secure badly needed firepower for Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapA proposal circulated by Estonia this week to invest around €4 billion ($4.3

  • Leopard tanks like a Mercedes, says Ukrainian soldier training in Germany

    A Ukrainian soldier compared Germany's Leopard 2 tanks to a Mercedes as he underwent training with them ahead of their arrival on the battlefield, saying he hoped they would bring a breakthrough in the war. He is among dozens of Ukrainian troops Germany is training on Leopard 2 simulators and then the tanks themselves at its largest military training ground, in Munster, before sending them to Ukraine. Germany last month agreed to supply the tanks, regarded as one of the best in the West's arsenal, overcoming misgivings about sending heavy weaponry that Kyiv sees as crucial to defeat Russia's invasion but Moscow casts as a dangerous provocation.

  • Chechen leader says he wants to 'compete' with Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and create his own private military

    Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said he plans to have his own private military company, similar to the notorious Wagner Group.

  • Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called for Sweden and Finland to be accepted into NATO “as quickly as possible,” although his Turkish counterpart dismissed the possibility of any link between their accession and Turkey’s request for F-16 fighter jets. Turkey has delayed the Nordic countries admission to the trans-Atlantic defense alliance, citing concerns over terrorism. Meanwhile, members of the U.S. Congress have tied approval of the F-16 deal to Ankara retracting its opposition to the NATO enlargement.