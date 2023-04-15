Japan’s prime minister evacuated after explosion at campaign event

A man, on the ground, who threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb, is caught at a port in Wakayama (AP)

Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed on Saturday after someone threw an explosive device at a campaign event, officials said.

Police wrestled the suspect to the ground as screaming bystanders scrambled to get away.

Japanese media claimed a pipe-like object was thrown at Mr Kishida.

The incident occurred as the prime minister began a speech at a port in the city of Wakayama.

According to Japanese news station NHK, no injuries were reported while photos showed a young man being wrestled to the ground.

Local police later confirmed that an arrest has been made on Saturday.

One eyewitness told NHK that she saw an object flying overhead, adding: “It gave me a bad feeling, so we ran away unbelievably fast.

Smoke billows after an explosion was heard near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s outdoor speech (TWITTER @AK2364N via REUTERS)

“Then we heard a really loud noise. It made my daughter cry.”

Last July, former prime minister Shinzo Abe died after being shott at close range during a campaign speech.

Abe’s alleged assassin told investigators that he killed Abe, one of Japan’s most influential and divisive politicians, because of the former prime minister’s apparent links to a religious group that he hated.

The incident comes as foreign ministers from the G7 will begin to arrive in Japan ahead of the yearly summit.

Nationwide local elections, including several by-elections for vacated parliamentary seats are also scheduled for April 23.