Japan Is Opening Its First Esports High School

A first-of-its-kind high school for esports will be opening in Tokyo's Shibuya district this April, Kotaku reported. The institution is called Esports Koutou Gakuin, which translates to Esport High School.

The school is funded by the esports outfit of Japanese telecom company NTT and the Japanese soccer club Tokyo Verdy. The staff will be made up of industry professionals from both NTT and Tokyo Verdy and professional esports players.

Enrolled students will have access to an elite gaming setup rigged with 40 Galleria XA7C-R37 PCs with Intel Core i7-11700 and outfitted with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, according to Kotaku.

Students will still learn the standard Japanese high school curriculum alongside their esports training in first-person shooters, third-person shooters, strategy games and multiplayer online battle arenas. The website of the school says that graduates will be prepared to pursue careers as not only esports pros and streamers, but also VR creators, programmers, game writers and designers and more.

An open house for Esports Koutou Gakuin will take place in January.

