Japan May core CPI rises 2.1% year/year - govt

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.1% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, topping the Bank of Japan's inflation target for the second straight month.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 2.1% annual gain, which was also the actual reading in April.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.8% in April from a year ago. (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)