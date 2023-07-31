Japan mangle Spain to win Group C as Zambia salvage pride at women's World Cup

Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as Japan humiliated Spain 4-0 at the women's World Cup on Monday to book a last-16 clash with the Group A runners-up Norway.

Spain dominated the early possession in the game for Group C supremacy but they were caught on the counter in the 12th minute.

Miyazawa outpaced defenders Irene Hernandez and Rocio Galvez as she ran onto Jun Endo's pass from the left and she slotted the ball slickly into the bottom left hand corner past Spain goalkeeper Maria Rodriguez.

On the half hour mark, Miyazawa turned provider when she set up strike partner Riko Ueki whose shot took a huge deflection off Hernandez to loop over Rodriguez.

Ueki returned the favour just before half-time. Surging towards goal, she passed to Miyazawa on her right who fired the ball high into the top left hand corner.

There was no response from Spain. Japan's fourth came eight minutes from time after Mina Tanaka tricked her way down the right wing cut into the penalty area and thrashed the ball into the top left hand corner.

Defence

"We had to defend for a long time," said Miyazawa, who was deemed player-of-the match.

"But everyone held out and it was good that in the end we could finish the game with a win and with our smiles."

The only upside for Spain – who will take on the Group A winners Switzerland – was that they had already booked their passage for the last-16 following wins over Zambia and Costa Rica.

"Even though we had lost our other games, we wanted to continue fighting," said Kundananji.



